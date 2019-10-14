K-Pop Star Sulli Found Dead At Her Home Aged 25

Sulli was found dead at 25 years old. Picture: Getty

K-Pop star and former f(x) singer Sulli has been found dead at her home in Seoul.

South Korean singer and actress Sulli, real name Choi Jin-ri, was found dead at her home in Seoul on Monday 14 October, according to police.

The 25 year old’s manager visited her home after she was not responding to calls.

Sulli’s agency SM Entertainment said her death was “very hard to believe and sorrowful”.

They said in a statement: “This is SM Entertainment. We are sorry to tell everyone the sorrowful and sad news. Sulli has left us. We cannot believe the situation, and we are simply in a state of grief.

"Please refrain from spreading speculative articles or rumors in respect of the bereaved’s family who are saddened by the sudden tragedy. We express our deepest condolences to the deceased, who went on their final path."

Sulli's cause of death is being investigated. Picture: Getty

Her cause of death is currently under investigation but police found no signs of foul play and said they did not find a suicide note.

“The investigation is ongoing and we won’t make presumptions about the cause of death,” Kim Seong-tae, an official from the Seongnam Sujeong Police Department said.

He added that security cameras at Sulli’s property showed no signs of intrusion.

The star was a hugely popular K-pop singer with over six million Instagram followers.

She started her career in 2009 as a member of f(x) before leaving six years later to pursue her passion for acting, starring in TV dramas and films.

Sulli was reportedly set to star in Persona, a Netflix original K-drama.

Former f(x) bandmate of the star, Amber, announced she will be postponing all of her upcoming shows following her friend’s death, while other SM Entertainment artists have cancelled planned live streams.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News