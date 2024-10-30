Exclusive

Jennie breaks down her 'Mantra' lyrics and their fun meaning

Jennie breaks down her 'Mantra' lyrics. Picture: Global / Vevo

By Abbie Reynolds

In an exclusive chat with Capital, Jennie explained the meaning and inspiration behind the lyrics to 'Mantra'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim has delved into her solo career with hits like 'SOLO', 'You & Me' and even 'One Of The Girls' for The Weeknd's The Idol which she starred in as Dyanne.

Known now as just JENNIE, the K-pop star has released 'Mantra', which is the hot girl anthem of Autumn/Winter. Jennie joined The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill where she unpacked the fun 'Mantra' lyrics and explained their meaning.

"I am genuinely a pyjama person, I was so close to wearing my pyjamas into this interview today, but my team didn't allow me," Jennie joked as she explained why she included the lyrics 'my clothes are pyjamas' in her first verse.

Jennie spoke to Capital's Jimmy Hill. Picture: Global

"When we were writing the song, as I was going into studio everyday I would just show up in my pyjamas so it was pretty natural to say something like that in my song," the songstress added.

She also sings 'straight from the cold plunge', and after raving about the benefits of doing a 'cold plunge', she said: "After we wrote this song, we want people to do a cold plunge so we want to play the whole song while being inside water.

"That is something I am considering doing, maybe."

Jennie said her 'Mantra' it to always be happy. Picture: Getty

Talking about her lyrics 'we'll bе twenty minutes late 'cause we had to do an In-N-Out drive-by' Jennie said she's "mad" that the America burger chain hasn't made it to Korea.

"They're keeping it as their own thing, they know that it's good," she quipped.

Then The Idol actress went on to say she included the line 'pretty girls packed in a Defender, know I'ma defend her' because she wanted to do some word play and admitted she's not a "professional car fan".

"But I do think I like driving around in cars," she said before explaining the use of vintage cars in the 'Mantra' music video.

"We wanted to create four different characters in our music video and to have a car that matches the characters was a fun idea to play along.

"And like you said, we were doing a wordplay with Defender and I think it worked perfectly."

Watch Jennie's full interview on Global Player.

JENNIE - Mantra (Official Music Video)

Jennie's 'Mantra' lyrics in full:

Intro

Pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty

Chorus

This that pretty-girl mantra, this that flaunt ya,

just touched down in L.A.​

Pretty girls don't do drama 'less we wanna,

it'll be depending on the day

Pretty girls packed in a Defender, know I'ma defend her,

never let her catch no stray

This that pretty-girl mantra, she's that stunna,

make you wanna swing both ways

Verse 1

Mix me with the drama (Drama)

Check you like commas (Ah-ah, ah-ah)

My clothes are pyjamas ('Jamas)

Straight from the cold plunge (Ah-ah, ah-ah)

Daytime baddie use her mind

Quick switch of the fit for the night (Night)

Swеrvin' through the lane, we'll bе twenty minute late

'Cause we had to do an In-N-Out drive-by

Pre-Chorus

It's not that deep (Deep), I'm not that drunk (Drunk)

Sometimes, girls just gotta have fun

Throw it back, all that ass

Me and my sis, way too attached

It's not that deep (Deep), we're not that dumb (Dumb)

Look at them Bonnies on the run

Inside glowin' like the sun (Sun, s—)

You're gonna feel this every day (Day)

Chorus

This that pretty-girl mantra, this that flaunt ya,

just touched down in L.A.​

Pretty girls don't do drama 'less we wanna,

it'll be depending on the day

Pretty girls packed in a Defender, know I'ma defend her,

never let her catch no stray

This that pretty-girl mantra, she's that stunna,

make you wanna swing both ways

Verse 2

Love what it feel like (Feel like)

To be off of the grid like all night

Oh, with my bih, like (Bitch, like)

We ain't even tryna talk no one

Swerve off all the creeps, no weird vibes

We ain't never let it ruin a good time

Ain't nobody gon' dim our good light

This them words we're livin' by

Chorus

This that pretty-girl mantra, this that flaunt ya,

just touched down in L.A. (Ah)

Pretty girls don't do drama 'less we wanna,

it'll be depending on the day (Ah, ah, ah)

Pretty girls packed in a Defender, know I'ma defend her,

never let her catch no stray (Ah, ah)

This that pretty-girl mantra, she's that stunna,

make you wanna swing both ways (Ah, ah, ah)

This that pretty-girl mantra, this that flaunt ya,

just touched down in L.A. (Ah, ah)

Pretty girls don't do trauma, no new drama,

we already got a full day (Ah, ah)

Pretty girls that you gon' remember, know that you could never,

nothing ever trigger me (Ah, ah)

This that pretty-girl mantra, she's that stunna,

everyone knows she is me (Ah)

Outro

Hahahahahahaha

Pretty