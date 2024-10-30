Exclusive

Jennie breaks down her 'Mantra' lyrics and their fun meaning

30 October 2024, 20:00 | Updated: 30 October 2024, 20:35

Jennie breaks down her 'Mantra' lyrics
Jennie breaks down her 'Mantra' lyrics. Picture: Global / Vevo

By Abbie Reynolds

In an exclusive chat with Capital, Jennie explained the meaning and inspiration behind the lyrics to 'Mantra'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim has delved into her solo career with hits like 'SOLO', 'You & Me' and even 'One Of The Girls' for The Weeknd's The Idol which she starred in as Dyanne.

Known now as just JENNIE, the K-pop star has released 'Mantra', which is the hot girl anthem of Autumn/Winter. Jennie joined The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill where she unpacked the fun 'Mantra' lyrics and explained their meaning.

"I am genuinely a pyjama person, I was so close to wearing my pyjamas into this interview today, but my team didn't allow me," Jennie joked as she explained why she included the lyrics 'my clothes are pyjamas' in her first verse.

Jennie spoke to Capital's Jimmy Hill
Jennie spoke to Capital's Jimmy Hill. Picture: Global

"When we were writing the song, as I was going into studio everyday I would just show up in my pyjamas so it was pretty natural to say something like that in my song," the songstress added.

She also sings 'straight from the cold plunge', and after raving about the benefits of doing a 'cold plunge', she said: "After we wrote this song, we want people to do a cold plunge so we want to play the whole song while being inside water.

"That is something I am considering doing, maybe."

Jennie said her 'Mantra' it to always be happy
Jennie said her 'Mantra' it to always be happy. Picture: Getty

Talking about her lyrics 'we'll bе twenty minutes late 'cause we had to do an In-N-Out drive-by' Jennie said she's "mad" that the America burger chain hasn't made it to Korea.

"They're keeping it as their own thing, they know that it's good," she quipped.

Then The Idol actress went on to say she included the line 'pretty girls packed in a Defender, know I'ma defend her' because she wanted to do some word play and admitted she's not a "professional car fan".

"But I do think I like driving around in cars," she said before explaining the use of vintage cars in the 'Mantra' music video.

"We wanted to create four different characters in our music video and to have a car that matches the characters was a fun idea to play along.

"And like you said, we were doing a wordplay with Defender and I think it worked perfectly."

Watch Jennie's full interview on Global Player.

JENNIE - Mantra (Official Music Video)

Jennie's 'Mantra' lyrics in full:

Intro

Pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty

Chorus

This that pretty-girl mantra, this that flaunt ya,

just touched down in L.A.​

Pretty girls don't do drama 'less we wanna,

it'll be depending on the day

Pretty girls packed in a Defender, know I'ma defend her,

never let her catch no stray

This that pretty-girl mantra, she's that stunna,

make you wanna swing both ways

Verse 1

Mix me with the drama (Drama)

Check you like commas (Ah-ah, ah-ah)

My clothes are pyjamas ('Jamas)

Straight from the cold plunge (Ah-ah, ah-ah)

Daytime baddie use her mind

Quick switch of the fit for the night (Night)

Swеrvin' through the lane, we'll bе twenty minute late

'Cause we had to do an In-N-Out drive-by

Pre-Chorus

It's not that deep (Deep), I'm not that drunk (Drunk)

Sometimes, girls just gotta have fun

Throw it back, all that ass

Me and my sis, way too attached

It's not that deep (Deep), we're not that dumb (Dumb)

Look at them Bonnies on the run

Inside glowin' like the sun (Sun, s—)

You're gonna feel this every day (Day)

Chorus

This that pretty-girl mantra, this that flaunt ya,

just touched down in L.A.​

Pretty girls don't do drama 'less we wanna,

it'll be depending on the day

Pretty girls packed in a Defender, know I'ma defend her,

never let her catch no stray

This that pretty-girl mantra, she's that stunna,

make you wanna swing both ways

Verse 2

Love what it feel like (Feel like)

To be off of the grid like all night

Oh, with my bih, like (Bitch, like)

We ain't even tryna talk no one

Swerve off all the creeps, no weird vibes

We ain't never let it ruin a good time

Ain't nobody gon' dim our good light

This them words we're livin' by

Chorus

This that pretty-girl mantra, this that flaunt ya,

just touched down in L.A. (Ah)

Pretty girls don't do drama 'less we wanna,

it'll be depending on the day (Ah, ah, ah)

Pretty girls packed in a Defender, know I'ma defend her,

never let her catch no stray (Ah, ah)

This that pretty-girl mantra, she's that stunna,

make you wanna swing both ways (Ah, ah, ah)

This that pretty-girl mantra, this that flaunt ya,

just touched down in L.A. (Ah, ah)

Pretty girls don't do trauma, no new drama,

we already got a full day (Ah, ah)

Pretty girls that you gon' remember, know that you could never,

nothing ever trigger me (Ah, ah)

This that pretty-girl mantra, she's that stunna,

everyone knows she is me (Ah)

Outro

Hahahahahahaha

Pretty

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

What does 'Apt' mean? Rosé and Bruno Mars explain Korean meaning behind 'Apt' lyrics

What does 'Apt' mean? Rosé and Bruno Mars explain Korean meaning behind 'Apt' lyrics

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

Inside the lyrics of Lady Gaga's 'Disease'

Lady Gaga explains personal 'Disease' lyrics and music video meaning

Shawn Mendes says he's still "figuring out" his sexuality in emotional new speech

Shawn Mendes says he's still "discovering" his sexuality in emotional new speech

Sabrina Carpenter Short n Sweet Tour start times: What time does Sabrina take to the stage?

Sabrina Carpenter Short n Sweet Tour start times: What time does Sabrina go on stage?

Hot On Capital

Wizards of Waverly Place fans think David Henrie just shaded Dan Benson's career in new interview

Wizards of Waverly Place fans think David Henrie just shaded Dan Benson's career in viral video

TV & Film

MAFS Kieran addresses dating rumours

MAFS UK's Kieran finally addresses Sacha and Polly dating rumours

TV & Film

MAFS' Polly Sellman warns viewers against online bullying

MAFS UK’s Polly debuts weight loss transformation in before and after pics

TV & Film

Lucas Bravo contemplates leaving Emily in Paris

Emily In Paris' Lucas Bravo hints he may quit show before season 5 begins filming

TV & Film

Wizards of Waverly Place's David Henrie blocks Dan Benson following reboot criticism

Wizards of Waverly Place’s Dan Benson blocked by David Henrie after criticising reboot premiere

TV & Film

Woman of the Hour's viral parking lot scene praised for how terrifyingly "accurate" it is

Woman of the Hour's viral parking lot scene praised for how terrifyingly "accurate" it is

TV & Film

Maura Higgins breaks silence on relationship with Pete Wicks

Maura Higgins addresses Pete Wicks romance rumours for the first time

Molly-Mae opens up about daughter Bambi's attachment issues

Molly-Mae opens up about anxiety of daughter Bambi's attachment issues

MAFS UK's Kieran hits back at backlash for Kristina comments

MAFS UK's Kieran hits back at backlash for Kristina comments

TV & Film

TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok Slang: A Complete Guide To The Meanings Behind Each Phrase

Internet

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating? Maura breaks her silence

Hannah has called out double standards on MAFS UK 2024

MAFS UK's Hannah calls out 'double standards' over Kieran, Adam, and Polly

TV & Film

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place release time: Here's when each episode comes out

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place release time: Here's when each episode comes out

TV & Film

Joel Corry joined the Capital Evening Show

Joel Corry joins the Capital Evening Show

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Will Jake T. Austin be in the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot?

Jake T. Austin hints he will return for Wizards of Waverly Place reboot

TV & Film

Scary Movie 6: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Scary Movie 6: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

TV & Film

Gregg Sulkin teases his return to Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Gregg Sulkin hints he will appear in Wizards of Waverly Place reboot

TV & Film

MAFS Adam has shown off his fitness transformation

MAFS’ Adam shows off his impressive fitness and weight loss transformation

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch