Harry Styles Has A Superfan in Roman Kemp – The Real Capital's Summertime Ball

Roman Kemp is the biggest Harry Styles fan. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

Just when we thought we, ourselves, were the biggest Harry Styles fans, Roman Kemp proved us otherwise at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard.

Roman Kemp showed fans what really goes down at Capital's Summertime Ball in a behind-the-scenes film capturing how excited he actually gets about Harry Styles.

He might try and play it cool on air, but it turns out Ro's one of the biggest Harries among us.

You can watch the whole video right here on Global Player!

From how he really reacted to discovering Harry was on the #CapitalSTB line-up, to trying to sneak to the front of the crowd amongst fans who'd queued for hours, our backstage film shows a side of Roman even we didn't know was there.

Harry Styles at Capital's Summertime Ball 2022. Picture: Shutterstock

I've never had any favourites, I quite like to treat everyone in the way I would like to be treated. - Roman Kemp, 2022

Even Mimi Webb got a telling off from Roman Kemp. Picture: Global

After discovering the one and only Mr Styles was on our line-up Roman had 'H' on the mind, which as you'll see led to one very awkward moment in the studio.

And we can't even tell you how many dressing rooms he knocked on to tell artists to keep things zen for Harry's arrival (we can only apologise to Mimi Webb).

Roman Kemp's Harry Styles adoration meant he mistook Aitch for the other H. Picture: Global

Roman Kemp switched all of Tate McRae's 'Finish The Lyric' cards. Picture: Global

To this day, Roman thinks we don't know it was him who changed all our 'Finish The Lyric' cards for Tate McRae to Harry Styles songs and Harry Styles songs alone...

Of course, Ro did get to watch Harry's set, even sharing a sweet moment with the pop superstar before he took to the stage at Wembley Stadium.

However, that hasn't stopped him coming into the studio in Harry merch every day since.

