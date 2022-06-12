A-Z Of Every Amazing Performance At Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2022

Harry Styles at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: Global / Shutterstock

By Capital FM

If you missed out on tickets to Capital's Summertime Ball, we've got the performances right here– from Ed Sheeran's opening set to Harry Styles show-stopping performance and David Guetta's closing party.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After three years away, Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard proved to be everything we wanted it to be and more, with a line-up including Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Mimi Webb and Mabel.

You can catch up with every performance right here!

Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard

Check out all the #CapitalSTB interviews, backstage moments and performances on Global Player!

Here's your A-Z guide of every huge artist who took over up the Wembley Stadium stage at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard...

A1xJ1

'Night Away'

British hip-hop duo A1 x J1 took over Wembley Stadium at the #CapitalSTB after their impressive rise to stardom with track ‘Latest Trends’.

The rappers met online during the pandemic and played their biggest gig yet when they took the stage on Sunday 12 June, igniting the party for 80,000 Capital listeners and fans.

Aitch

'Baby'

'1989'

'Taste'

Aitch was guaranteed to get the whole of Wembley Stadium on their feet at this year’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard after his latest single ‘Baby’ featuring Ashanti went straight to the top of The Sky VIP Official Big Top 40.

And he did not disappoint.

It’s been a huge couple of years for the 22-year-old and his #CapitalSTB performance was one unmissable set!

Anne-Marie

'I Just Called'

'Rockabye'

Anne-Marie's Summertime Ball performance marked her fourth time at #CapitalSTB!

The pop star brought her back catalogue of hits with her, putting on an unmissable show as always!

ArrDee

'Oliver Twist'

We knew ArrDee would bring the energy to Capital's Summertime Ball 2022, bursting onto the stage with his hits everyone knows the words to.

'Oliver Twist', 'Flowers' and 'Come & Go' had everyone in Wembley Stadium on their feet!

Becky Hill

'Better Off Without You'

'My Heart Goes'

'Heaven On My Mind'

The Queen of dance music Becky Hill returned as a baller on Sunday 12 June, this time making her Summertime Ball debut as a solo artist!

After winning British Dance Act at this year’s BRIT Awards, 2022 has continued to be a massive year for Becky who embarks on tour this summer no doubt bringing her latest hits including ‘My Heart Goes’, ‘Better Off Without You’ and ‘Crazy What Love Can Do’ featuring fellow baller David Guetta.

David Guetta

'Love Tonight'

David Guetta's #CapitalSTB set was full of his biggest party bangers, including 'Titanium', 'Without You' and 'Club Can't Handle Me'.

Filling his performance with tunes the 80,000-strong crowd knew every word to, Guetta also dropped 'How Will I Know' and 'Crazy What Love Can Do' with Becky Hill and Ella Henderson.

Eddie Benjamin

'Weatherman'

Eddie Benjamin broke onto the scene with 'Weatherman' this year, after cementing himself as Justin Bieber's bestie and joining the icon on his world tour!

The Australian star shot to fame at 16 years old when he started producing for some massive stars such as Meghan Trainor and now he can tick off performing at Wembley Stadium – impressive!

Ed Sheeran

'Shape Of You'

'Overpass Graffiti'

'Shivers'

Ed Sheeran opened Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard on Sunday 12 June, kicking off the UK's biggest summer party with a set of his much-loved bops as well as latest singles 'Shivers' and 'Overpass Graffiti'.

The 'Bad Habits' singer recently had the 2021 hit as the most-played song on Global’s radio stations at The Global Awards so of course we had to bring him along to this year's STB!

Gayle

'abcdefu'

'abcdefu' was Gayle's breakout tune last year, cementing her pop star status after the song blew up on TikTok.

So it was no wonder the track sounded sensational with 80,000 singing along at Wembley Stadium!

George Ezra

'Anyone For You'

'Budapest'

'Paradise'

'Green Green Grass'

Harry Styles

'Adore You'

'As It Was'

'Golden'

'Late Night Talking'

Jax Jones

'Out Out'

'This Is Real' feat. Ella Henderson

Jax Jones' DJ set was exactly the kind of party we thought he'd bring.

Not only did he bring an incredible troupe of dancers with him – a trademark addition to his sets – but he teamed up with Joel Corry for their song 'Out Out'.

KSI

'Really Love'

'Patience'

Lauren Spencer-Smith

'Someone You Loved'

'Flowers'

Mabel

'Let Them Know'

'Fine Line'

Maisie Peters

'Cate's Brother'

'Old Town Road' (cover of Lil Nas X)

Maisie Peter's #CapitalSTB performance was everything we dreamed of!

After joining Ed Sheeran on tour earlier this year, Maisie made her Summertime Ball debut on Sunday 12 June, performing her smash hit 'Cate's Brother' and a stunning rendition of Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road'.

Mimi Webb

'Good Without'

After soaring into the spotlight last year, Mimi Webb made her Summertime Ball debut following her 'Rising Star' win at The Global Awards 2022.

You’ll have heard Mimi’s tracks 'House on Fire', 'Good Without' and '24/5' and they sounded incredible live at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 12 June!

Nathan Dawe

'21 Reasons'

Sam Ryder

'Space Man'

Sigala

'Wish You Well'

Tate McRae

'she's all i wanna be'

'you broke me first'

'what would you do?'

A name you’re seeing all over your social feeds at the moment, Tate McRae took over the internet with her song ‘One Day’, and after scoring multi-platinum hit ‘you broke me first’ she made her #CapitalSTB after releasing her debut album, 'I Used To Think I Could Fly'.

Summer 2022 is going to be huge for Tate McRae and lighting up Wembley Stadium was an epic milestone she smashed through!

Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard live now