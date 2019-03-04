How Much Are Coachella 2019 Tickets, Who's In The Line-Up And Where Is The Festival?

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. Picture: Getty

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual event that boasts stunning scenery, an enviable line-up and a star-studded attendee list!

Here's everything you need to know about this year's event - including ticket information, how to get there and who's in the 2019 line-up.

How much are Coachella 2019 tickets?

Coachella tickets vary in price, depending on what package you opt for.

General admission is priced at $429 (around £325).

If you're looking to add the shuttle bus option to you pass, it'll set you back $509 (around £386).

And if you're feeling like a baller, you can opt for the VIP ticket, which costs $999 (around £758).

It's important to note, however, that camping fees are not included in the ticket price.

When is Coachella 2019 and how do I get there?

Coachella is held at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, between Friday 12 April - Sunday 21 April, 2019.

The exact address is 81-800 Avenue 51, Indio, CA 92201.

For those of you travelling from overseas, the nearest airports are Palm Springs International, Los Angeles International and Ontario International.

Who's in the Coachella 2019 line-up?

Friday 12 & 19

Headliner: Childish Gambino

Other Performers: The 1975, Diplo, Blackpink, Janelle Monaé

Saturday 13 & 20

Headliner: Tame Impala

Other Performers: Solange, Aphex Twin, Weezer

Sunday 14 & 21

Headliner: Ariana Grande

Other Performers: Cvrches, Zedd, Khalid, Bad Bunny

You can view the full list of performers here.

