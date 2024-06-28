Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Rumoured To Have Their Own Show

By Abbie Reynolds

After the success of Netflix's 'At Home With The Furys' Molly-Mae Hague and fiancé Tommy Fury are reportedly set to film their own reality TV show.

Following their stint on Netflix's At Home With The Furys, which followed the life of Tommy's brother Tyson Fury, his wife Paris and their seven kids, Love Island alumni Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are rumoured to start filming their own reality TV show.

After meeting each other on reality TV this seems like a very natural move for the engaged couple, who welcomed their first child Bambi in January 2023.

Molly hinted to the show herself during a recent Instagram Q&A, speaking to her 7.8 million followers she said: "We also have a really big change happening for our family in July, which is super exciting and will take a lot of our time."

This perfectly lines up with TV sources who have claimed filming for their reality show is set to begin in July.

A MailOnline source has said that the TV show is going to be a kind of "fly on the wall show", so think The Kardashians, Dance Moms and any other fan fave reality shows.

The source revealed: "Molly-Mae and Tommy are in talks to star in their own reality series with Prime Video. Over the years, they have had multiple streaming platforms approach them to do a fly on the wall show.

"Their lives and careers are so interesting and their fanbase would love a closer look into everything that goes on behind the scenes."

However, a "deal is yet to be signed on the dotted line" but they said if it is filming should begin "with the family in July and continue right up until they get married".

Of course their wedding is a huge deal for their fans, so to be able to get a behind-the-scenes look at it would be a dream.

Not long ago, Molly shared some inside details about their wedding plans, saying: “We're currently in the talks of looking for a church to get married at, because we definitely do want to get married in the UK in a traditional Catholic Church.”

She opened up the floor to allow her followers to have a say on her big day by asking, “So if anyone knows any beautiful churches, Catholic churches in Cheshire because I think we want to do Cheshire because that's where we live obviously, or maybe London as well”.

The mum-of-one also revealed that they are set for a 2025 wedding, so if they are going to film their own show it'll likely be coming to our screens pretty soon.

The MailOnline TV source continued: "Molly is fiercely business minded and she knows television is the perfect way to open her following up to a new audience and show any of her doubters she is the real deal."

As Molly already shares so much of her life in her vlogs on her YouTube, where she has 1.85 million subscribers, we imagine her and Tommy will slip seamlessly into being day-to-day reality stars, just like they were when they found love on Love Island.

