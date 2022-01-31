Molly-Mae Hague & Tommy Fury Receive Backlash After 'Fascination' With Bargain Store Prices

31 January 2022, 12:43

The couple posted their surprise to Instagram
The couple posted their surprise to Instagram. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury's recent trip to a bargain shop has started a conversation online, as the pair seemed 'fascinated' by the cheap deals.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague and boyfriend Tommy Fury, both 22, have sparked confusion online after documenting a trip to discount stores, B&M and Home Bargains.

The couple – who met on Love Island in 2019 – posted a slew of stories to Instagram where they shared their surprise at the shop's slashed prices.

Molly-Mae Hague Returns To Instagram After Podcast Backlash Saw Her Lose 40K Followers

The bizarre bargain trip comes a month after Molly-Mae received widespread backlash over her comment; "everyone has the same 24 hours in a day" on the Diary of a Ceo podcast.

Fans were quick to suggest that the posts were 'tone-deaf' and 'classist' amid the ongoing conversation surrounding privilege.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae are receiving backlash online
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae are receiving backlash online. Picture: Tommy Fury/Instagram

The PrettyLittleThing creative director took to Instagram to share her shock over the cheap prices of drinks at the discount shop.

She said to her whopping 6.2 million followers: "I think Tommy’s enjoying our little trip to Home Bargains."

In another clip, her boxer beau said to the camera: "Let me tell you, B&M Bargains, I’ve never seen anything like it."

"These drinks that you get in the gym, they’re here and they’re 89p. Like, hold on, stop what you’re doing and process that for a second," the ex-Islander continued.

Young entrepreneur Molly revealed to her Instagram following that they 'stocked up' on the discounted drink, saying: "Honestly B&M trips are the one."

Tommy Fury shares his disbelief the over cheap prices in B&M
Tommy Fury shares his disbelief the over cheap prices in B&M. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae posts an Instagram video of Tommy in the bargain store
Molly-Mae posts an Instagram video of Tommy in the bargain store. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Unamused followers took to social media to express their confusion over the star's posts, one user wrote: "So weeks after being called out for her classist remarks, Molly-Mae’s first IG story that isn’t just a photograph is a clip of her and Tommy in Home Bargains/B&M being utterly shocked at the low prices."

Whereas others seemed less riled by the trip and poked fun at the Insta stories, with one fan tweeting: "Molly-Mae discovering B&M is open is just my favourite thing."

The Love Island couple is yet to comment on the negative remarks.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Olivia Rodrigo is yet to confirm if she's working on a second album

Is Olivia Rodrigo Making A New Album? Everything You Need To Know

Love Island fans say goodbye to the old villa...

Love Island Is Looking For A New Villa As They Shake-Up The Show

Here are all the details on Rihanna's pregnancy including her due date and if she's having a baby boy or girl

Inside Rihanna’s Pregnancy Details Including Due Date, Baby’s Gender & More

'All Of Us Dead' is Netflix's new biggest hit

Could 'All Of Us Are Dead' On Netflix Be The Next 'Squid Game'?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's complete relationship timeline

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Rihanna is pregnant and expecting her first baby with A$AP Rocky!

Rihanna Pregnant And Expecting First Baby With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star