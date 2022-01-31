Molly-Mae Hague & Tommy Fury Receive Backlash After 'Fascination' With Bargain Store Prices

The couple posted their surprise to Instagram. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury's recent trip to a bargain shop has started a conversation online, as the pair seemed 'fascinated' by the cheap deals.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague and boyfriend Tommy Fury, both 22, have sparked confusion online after documenting a trip to discount stores, B&M and Home Bargains.

The couple – who met on Love Island in 2019 – posted a slew of stories to Instagram where they shared their surprise at the shop's slashed prices.

Molly-Mae Hague Returns To Instagram After Podcast Backlash Saw Her Lose 40K Followers

The bizarre bargain trip comes a month after Molly-Mae received widespread backlash over her comment; "everyone has the same 24 hours in a day" on the Diary of a Ceo podcast.

Fans were quick to suggest that the posts were 'tone-deaf' and 'classist' amid the ongoing conversation surrounding privilege.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae are receiving backlash online. Picture: Tommy Fury/Instagram

The PrettyLittleThing creative director took to Instagram to share her shock over the cheap prices of drinks at the discount shop.

She said to her whopping 6.2 million followers: "I think Tommy’s enjoying our little trip to Home Bargains."

In another clip, her boxer beau said to the camera: "Let me tell you, B&M Bargains, I’ve never seen anything like it."

"These drinks that you get in the gym, they’re here and they’re 89p. Like, hold on, stop what you’re doing and process that for a second," the ex-Islander continued.

Young entrepreneur Molly revealed to her Instagram following that they 'stocked up' on the discounted drink, saying: "Honestly B&M trips are the one."

Tommy Fury shares his disbelief the over cheap prices in B&M. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae posts an Instagram video of Tommy in the bargain store. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Unamused followers took to social media to express their confusion over the star's posts, one user wrote: "So weeks after being called out for her classist remarks, Molly-Mae’s first IG story that isn’t just a photograph is a clip of her and Tommy in Home Bargains/B&M being utterly shocked at the low prices."

Whereas others seemed less riled by the trip and poked fun at the Insta stories, with one fan tweeting: "Molly-Mae discovering B&M is open is just my favourite thing."

The Love Island couple is yet to comment on the negative remarks.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital