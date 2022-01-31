On Air Now
31 January 2022, 12:43
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury's recent trip to a bargain shop has started a conversation online, as the pair seemed 'fascinated' by the cheap deals.
Molly-Mae Hague and boyfriend Tommy Fury, both 22, have sparked confusion online after documenting a trip to discount stores, B&M and Home Bargains.
The couple – who met on Love Island in 2019 – posted a slew of stories to Instagram where they shared their surprise at the shop's slashed prices.
The bizarre bargain trip comes a month after Molly-Mae received widespread backlash over her comment; "everyone has the same 24 hours in a day" on the Diary of a Ceo podcast.
Fans were quick to suggest that the posts were 'tone-deaf' and 'classist' amid the ongoing conversation surrounding privilege.
The PrettyLittleThing creative director took to Instagram to share her shock over the cheap prices of drinks at the discount shop.
She said to her whopping 6.2 million followers: "I think Tommy’s enjoying our little trip to Home Bargains."
In another clip, her boxer beau said to the camera: "Let me tell you, B&M Bargains, I’ve never seen anything like it."
"These drinks that you get in the gym, they’re here and they’re 89p. Like, hold on, stop what you’re doing and process that for a second," the ex-Islander continued.
Young entrepreneur Molly revealed to her Instagram following that they 'stocked up' on the discounted drink, saying: "Honestly B&M trips are the one."
Unamused followers took to social media to express their confusion over the star's posts, one user wrote: "So weeks after being called out for her classist remarks, Molly-Mae’s first IG story that isn’t just a photograph is a clip of her and Tommy in Home Bargains/B&M being utterly shocked at the low prices."
Whereas others seemed less riled by the trip and poked fun at the Insta stories, with one fan tweeting: "Molly-Mae discovering B&M is open is just my favourite thing."
The Love Island couple is yet to comment on the negative remarks.
