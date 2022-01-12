Molly-Mae Hague Returns To Instagram After Podcast Backlash Saw Her Lose 40K Followers

Molly-Mae has started posting again. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague has returned to Instagram after Diary Of A Ceo podcast backlash.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague has posted to Instagram for the first time since her controversial comments made waves online.

On Tuesday (Jan 11), the 22-year-old shared a simple snap to the grid after posting an apology to her Instagram story earlier this week.

Molly-Mae Hague Defended By Diary Of A CEO Host After Backlash Over Comments On Wealth Inequality

The PrettyLittleThing creative director had been absent from social media since a clip of her talking about privilege and success on the Diary Of A Ceo podcast went viral.

Since the backlash, Molly has lost over 40,000 followers, but she still has a whopping 6.2 million fans on the platform.

Molly-Mae Hague lost thousands of followers. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

The comments made by the Love Island alumna have been branded as 'tone deaf' by fans as they believe the star failed to recognise her own privilege.

When speaking to Steven Bartlett on the podcast, Molly stated: "I just think like, you're given one life and it's down to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction."

The controversy has been a hot topic online ever since, with fans and critics alike talking about the importance of privilege and background and how that affects the opportunities available to different walks of life.

Molly-Mae has returned to the 'gram. Picture: Alamy

In the new snap shared the star's profile, Molly posed in a chic ensemble and captioned the post with a simple white heart.

Fans were instantly divided by Hague's return in the comments, with many fans referencing quotes from the podcast with their replies.

Whereas another fan came to her defence and commented: "Our girl is back."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital