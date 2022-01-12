Molly-Mae Hague Returns To Instagram After Podcast Backlash Saw Her Lose 40K Followers

12 January 2022, 13:17

Molly-Mae has started posting again
Molly-Mae has started posting again. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague has returned to Instagram after Diary Of A Ceo podcast backlash.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague has posted to Instagram for the first time since her controversial comments made waves online.

On Tuesday (Jan 11), the 22-year-old shared a simple snap to the grid after posting an apology to her Instagram story earlier this week.

Molly-Mae Hague Defended By Diary Of A CEO Host After Backlash Over Comments On Wealth Inequality

The PrettyLittleThing creative director had been absent from social media since a clip of her talking about privilege and success on the Diary Of A Ceo podcast went viral.

Since the backlash, Molly has lost over 40,000 followers, but she still has a whopping 6.2 million fans on the platform.

Molly-Mae Hague lost thousands of followers
Molly-Mae Hague lost thousands of followers. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

The comments made by the Love Island alumna have been branded as 'tone deaf' by fans as they believe the star failed to recognise her own privilege.

When speaking to Steven Bartlett on the podcast, Molly stated: "I just think like, you're given one life and it's down to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction."

The controversy has been a hot topic online ever since, with fans and critics alike talking about the importance of privilege and background and how that affects the opportunities available to different walks of life.

Molly-Mae has returned to the 'gram
Molly-Mae has returned to the 'gram. Picture: Alamy

In the new snap shared the star's profile, Molly posed in a chic ensemble and captioned the post with a simple white heart.

Fans were instantly divided by Hague's return in the comments, with many fans referencing quotes from the podcast with their replies.

Whereas another fan came to her defence and commented: "Our girl is back."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Khloé and Tristan have spoken since the paternity test results

Khloé Kardashian Has Responded To Tristan’s Public Apology With Private Message

The lowdown on the returning cast of Cheer season 2 and what happened to Jerry Harris

Which Cheer Stars Are Returning For Season 2 & What Happened To Jerry Harris?

Here's why fans think Kourtney Kardashian could be pregnant

Fans Convinced Kourtney Kardashian Is Dropping Clues She’s Pregnant With Travis Barker

Joe Jonas joined Francis Bourgeois for train spotting

Joe Jonas Joins TikTok’s Francis Bourgeois Train Spotting And It's Too Wholesome For Words

Gigi and Bella Hadid celebrated their mum Yolanda's birthday

Gigi And Bella Celebrate Mum Yolanda Hadid’s Birthday With Adorable Throwback Posts

Maya Jama is 'engaged' to Ben Simmons

Maya Jama’s Apparently Engaged To NBA Player Ben Simmons

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star