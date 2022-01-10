Molly-Mae Hague Posts Apology After Backlash Over Comments On Privilege

10 January 2022, 14:44 | Updated: 10 January 2022, 14:51

Molly-Mae Hague has issued an online apology after her comments on background and privilege went viral.

Molly-Mae Hague, 22, has returned to social media after a few days of silence as a video of her talking about her success went viral.

The Love Island star faced immense backlash for saying ‘everyone has the same hours in the day’ when speaking with Steven Bartlett on the Diary of a CEO podcast – a clip which went viral a month after the podcasts release.

She has now taken to Instagram Stories to address the reaction, saying she ‘never intended to hurt or upset anyone’.

Molly-Mae Hague issued a statement on Instagram Stories
Molly-Mae Hague issued a statement on Instagram Stories. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

“I wanted to come back online today as normal but I feel like before I do I just wanted to say this,” she began.

“When I say or post anything online, it is never with malice or ill intent. I completely appreciate that things can affect different people in different ways however I just want to stress that I would never intend to hurt or upset anyone by anything that I say or do.”

She continued: “I apologise to the people that have been affected negatively or misunderstood the meaning of what I said in the podcast, the intentions of the podcast were only to tell my story and inspire from my own experience.”

Molly-Mae ended it with: “Love to you all, always x.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy were in New York when the video of her comments on privilege went viral
Molly-Mae and Tommy were in New York when the video of her comments on privilege went viral. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague is one of the most successful Love Island contestants
Molly-Mae Hague is one of the most successful Love Island contestants. Picture: Getty

It comes after her team issued a statement on the fashion influencer's behalf on Friday, in which they said Molly was talking about her own experience of success.

They said: “She was discussing her own experience and how she can resonate with this specific quote. Her opinion on if you want something enough you can work hard to achieve it is how she keeps determined with her own work to achieve more in her own life. 

“Molly is not commenting on anyone else's life or personal situation she can only speak of her own experience.”

The Creative Director of PrettyLittleThing was in New York on a surprise trip with boyfriend Tommy Fury when the clip went viral.

Since the video gained traction the 22-year-old has lost over 20,000 followers from her 6.2 million fan base.

