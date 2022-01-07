Molly-Mae Hague Addresses Backlash Over Controversial Comments On Background And Privilege

7 January 2022, 17:32 | Updated: 7 January 2022, 17:38

Molly-Mae Hague has responded to the comments from her podcast episode with Steven Bartlett
Molly-Mae Hague has responded to the comments from her podcast episode with Steven Bartlett. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram / Diary of a CEO
Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out after being criticised for her comments on background and privilege.

A clip of Molly-Mae Hague talking about her views on wealth inequality during her interview on The Diary of a CEO podcast went viral this week, with people accusing her comments of being ‘tone deaf’.

She said in the video: “You’re given one life and it’s down to you what you do with it.”

Molly-Mae Hague Fuels Engagement Rumours As She Hides Left Hand On Instagram

The 22-year-old has now addressed the backlash via a statement from her team.

A spokesperson for the star told MailOnline the PLT Creative Director never meant to offend.

Molly-Mae Hague with boyfriend Tommy Fury
Molly-Mae Hague with boyfriend Tommy Fury. Picture: Getty

The Love Island star’s statement from via her team read: “'Molly did a podcast interview in December about her own rise to success. If you listen to the full conversation and interview Molly was asked about how the nature of her potential grows and how she believes in herself. 

“This part of the interview was discussing time efficiency relating to success. Molly refers to a quote which says, ‘We all have the same 24 hours in a day as Beyonce’. 

“She was discussing her own experience and how she can resonate with this specific quote. Her opinion on if you want something enough you can work hard to achieve it is how she keeps determined with her own work to achieve more in her own life. 

“Molly is not commenting on anyone else's life or personal situation she can only speak of her own experience.”

It went on: “She acknowledges that everyone is raised in different ways and from different backgrounds but her comments here are in reference to timing, hard work and determination in her own life.

“If you listen to this interview you can see the whole conversation was about her own personal circumstances, how she has grown up and this small clip in the conversation was talking about a quote that inspires her.”

Molly-Mae acknowledged in the podcast she’s been criticised for saying similar things in the past because she’s never experienced poverty, but she went on: “I understand we have different backgrounds. But if you want something bad enough you can achieve it and it just depends what lengths you want to go to to achieve it.”

The video went viral with the tweet: “If you’re homeless just buy a house.”

