Molly-Mae Hague Defended By Diary Of A CEO Host After Backlash Over Comments On Wealth Inequality

Podcast host Steven Bartlett has defended Molly-Mae Hague's comments she made on his show. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram / Diary of a CEO/YouTube

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague was trending on Twitter all week after her ‘everyone has the same 24 hours in a day’ comment.

Diary of a CEO podcast host and Dragon’s Den entrepreneur Steven Bartlett has come to Molly-Mae Hague’s defence after the comments she made on his podcast about privilege and background went viral last week.

The PrettyLittleThing Creative Director, 22, said in their chat ‘everyone has the same 24 hours in a day’ and was called tone deaf for saying: “I understand we have different backgrounds. But if you want something bad enough you can achieve it and it just depends what lengths you want to go to to achieve it.”

Steven took to Twitter over the weekend to point out male guests have said similar things on his podcast in the past, but never received such backlash.

Steven Bartlett said men have made the same comments as Molly-Mae on his podcast before and not received a backlash. Picture: Diary of a CEO/YouTube

He wrote: “Molly Mae did an interview on my podcast, yesterday a soundbite from that interview went viral, she trended No.1 on Twitter, every newspaper covered it and MP's weighed in.

“I’ve had male guests say what she said. No one cared. But when Molly says it, she's crucified? Crazy.”

He also said he’s ‘become very aware of the double standard that successful women face.’

Steven, 29, reminded his followers of the time Molly criticised Italian food, calling an ice cream she had ‘grim’.

Molly-Mae Hague was criticised for comments she made about wealth inequality. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Steven Bartlett defended Molly-Mae Hague on Twitter. Picture: Steven Bartlett/Twitter

He added: “Gender issues aside, the standard we hold Molly Mae to as a 22 year-old that's figuring out the world is absolutely outrageous.

“She once said she didn't like Italian food, it trended No.1 all day, was written about in every newspaper and she had to issue a public apology. 22.”

Molly-Mae has so far stayed quiet on social media since returning from her surprise trip to New York with boyfriend Tommy Fury.

On Friday she issued a statement via her management in response to the backlash over her comments.

Molly-Mae is creative director of PLT. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

A representative for the Love Island star said: “She acknowledges that everyone is raised in different ways and from different backgrounds but her comments here are in reference to timing, hard work and determination in her own life.”

Molly-Mae became Creative Director of PrettyLittleThing in August after becoming one of the most successful contestants to leave Love Island.

She also has her own fake tan business and is the ambassador of a hair extension brand.

