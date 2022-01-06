Molly-Mae Hague Divides Followers With Comments On Privilege & Background

6 January 2022, 12:11

Molly-Mae's recent comments have fans divided
Molly-Mae's recent comments have fans divided. Picture: Diary of a Ceo/YouTube/Alamy
Social media users have been divided over a clip from Molly-Mae Hague's interview where she spoke about success – here's why...

A clip from Molly-Mae Hague's recent podcast appearance is making the rounds on socials, as fans became quickly divided over some controversial comments made by the star.

In December, the 22-year-old entrepreneur featured on the Diary of a Ceo podcast with Steven Bartlett and spoke openly on a plethora of topics throughout the interview; from Love Island to her small circle of friends.

Molly revealed the real reason why she signed up for the dating show and candidly chatted about her views on success, privilege and background – some of which rubbed viewers up the wrong way...

Molly-Mae has received backlash over her comments on success
Molly-Mae has received backlash over her comments on success. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae – who is rumoured to be recently engaged to long-term boyfriend Tommy Fury – spoke to host Stephen about the enterprise she's been able to build since appearing on the ITV series.

In the segment that sparked debate, Hague said: "I just think like, you're given one life and it's down to you what you do with it.

"You can literally go in any direction. When I've spoken about that before in the past, I have been slammed a little bit with people saying you know like it's easy for you to say that," the star spoke freely.

Molly recounted the backlash she had received in the past, saying: "You know, you've not grown up in poverty, you've not grown up with major money struggles – so for you to sit there and say that we all have the same 24 hours in a day is not correct."

Molly-Mae spoke about privilege and background on the podcast
Molly-Mae spoke about privilege and background on the podcast. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

"And I'm like, technically what I'm saying is correct. We do," the PrettyLittleTheing creative director professed.

She continued: "So I understand that obviously, we all have different backgrounds and we're all raised in different ways and we do have different financial situations, but I think if you want something enough you can achieve it."

The ex-Islander stated that she believed success can be a matter of motivation, revealing that she'd "go to any length" to reach her goals.

Molly-Mae Hague became the creative director of PrettyLittleThing in 2021
Molly-Mae Hague became the creative director of PrettyLittleThing in 2021. Picture: Alamy

Fans took to social media to question the influencer's statements, with one Twitter user writing: "Do you think the children of billionaires, attending private school & living in crime-free gated communities have the same odds at 'making it' as children who don't?"

However, some of her followers came to Molly-Mae's defence, posting: "She said nothing wrong, life is what u make it."

Some followers argued that the star came from a place of privilege whereas others spoke about how hard Hague had worked before and after Love Island to get where she is.

Molly-Mae is yet to speak out on the backlash.

