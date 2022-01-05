Molly-Mae Hague's BFF Maura Higgins Fuels Speculation She's Engaged To Tommy Fury

5 January 2022, 11:23 | Updated: 5 January 2022, 11:26

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague's best friend Maura Higgins' commented on the blogger's post about heading to New York with Tommy Fury and it screams 'I know a secret'.

Love Island lovebirds Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been plagued with rumours they're getting engaged since last week, after the boxer whisked his girlfriend away for a surprise trip to New York days before New Year's Eve.

Ever since Molly-Mae shared the news on social media, every one of her posts have been filled with comments from fans predicting she and Tommy will get engaged while in the Big Apple.

And one eagle-eyed TikTok user noticed a comment Molly-Mae's BFF Maura Higgins left on one of Molly's posts, fuelling speculation her pal will be getting a rock on her wedding finger during the holiday.

Maura Higgins left a cryptic comment on Tommy Fury's post
Maura Higgins left a cryptic comment on Tommy Fury's post. Picture: Tommy Fury/Instagram

On a photo Tommy uploaded of Molly-Mae kissing him on the cheek while they waited for their flight, Maura commented: "Have the best time you guys," but it was her choice of emojis which had fans thinking she's in on something.

Maura left a string of red hearts and one 'ssh!' face emoji...

The TikTok zoomed in on Maura's comment alongside the sound 'I know something you don't'.

Tommy, Maura and Molly are all very close friends since they met on Love Island in 2019 so it's likely the Irish TV star would be among the first people Tommy told about his plans.

Maura Higgins and Molly-Mae are best friends
Maura Higgins and Molly-Mae are best friends. Picture: Getty
Molly-Mae Hague is hiding her ring in her latest social media post
Molly-Mae Hague is hiding her ring in her latest social media post. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Days later and Molly-Mae continued to fuel the rumours when she posted a photo of her outfit, keeping her left hand firmly out of view under her jumper.

"Hiding that left hand," one fan commented.

"Every time she posts I look for a ring," one person replied.

"Is there an engagement ring on that finger?" quizzed another.

Molly and Tommy rang in the New Year together, watching fireworks from a park bench during a romantic evening together.

They're yet to address all the engagement speculation but her next YouTube vlog will no doubt respond to her millions of fans' questions.

