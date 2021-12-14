Molly-Mae Hague Talks About Why She Really Went On Love Island

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague recently opened up about her reality TV show roots and how it's affected the proliferation of her majorly impressive career...

Molly-Mae Hague got candid in her most recent interview, speaking on everything from business to success to, of course, Love Island.

The 22-year-old star has gone from strength to strength since appearing on the hit dating show back in 2019 – from growing a massive online following to becoming a creative director for PrettlyLittleThing, she's reached new heights!

Molly-Mae featured on the podcast, The Diary Of A Ceo, speaking with host Steven Bartlett about how she went on ITV reality show with a business mindset – and it's paid off!

Despite waltzing out of the season five finale with her now-boyfriend of two years, Tommy Fury, the influencer revealed that she "didn’t go on that show to find love"...

Molly-Mae spilt all the tea on why she went on Love Island. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

When quizzed by Steven on her incentive to go on the infamous show, the star got real and replied: "It is tricky for me to say the right thing without upsetting people but, put it this way, I didn’t go on that show to find love."

She candidly continued: "No one does! People go on it for the experience, people go on it for a laugh.

"And I think, because I went on there with a completely probably incorrect mindset, that’s why I did come out with a boyfriend," Molly-Mae honestly put.

The young entrepreneur went on to reveal that she'd always "had that really good work ethic", and believes she would have still found success in the influencer industry without Love Island.

Molly-Mae has become a very successful business woman. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have been dating since meeting on Love Island in 2019. Picture: Tommy Fury/Instagram

"I thought I can actually do this without going on this show, like I know I’ll be fine," Hague confidently told the presenter.

“My following was growing rapidly, I think I was on about 170 followers at that point and that was all organic growth – there were no TV shows or anything."

She revealed that without the show she thinks she'd now be "hitting a million followers" – Molly-Mae has currently racked up a whopping 6.2 million followers on her Instagram, where she promoted her many business ventures.

The star rounded off the conversation about her reality TV show roots by stating that the show became a springboard for her to "go to levels that nobody had ever gone to."

"Yeah, it gave me a platform, yeah it elevated me but the things I’ve done now are not because of Love Island, they’re because of me and what I decided to do and my work ethic."

Watch the full episode of The Diary Of A Ceo with Steven Bartlett on YouTube.

