Molly-Mae Hague Speaks Out On Robbery And Reveals Feelings Of 'Guilt'

Molly-Mae Hague got candid in an emotional video addressing the robbery to her home shared with Tommy Fury. She revealed that she questioned whether the incident was 'her fault'.

Molly-Mae Hague has taken to her YouTube channel to talk about the devastating burglary to her Manchester home.

The apartment in which she shared with Tommy Fury – whom she met on Love Island in 2019 – was 'robbed, ransacked, emptied' in October in a targeted attack by an 'experienced gang'.

Several weeks after the traumatising event, the mega-influencer addressed the ordeal in a 10-minute video posted to YouTube, stating that its "the worst thing that has ever happened" to her.

Molly-Mae Hague spoke about the ordeal on YouTube. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly told her 1.61 million followers on the platform that the thieves "took everything," she continued "we were left with not a lot of stuff at all."

An estimated £800,000 worth of possessions were stolen from their lavish penthouse flat.

In the emotional video, a teary-eyed Molly revealed to fans that she began to harbour feelings of guilt in the aftermath of the burglary, questioning whether she herself was at fault.

She said: "I think seeing a lot of things on social media, and like seeing a lot of peoples opinions as to why we got robbed...I started to think like "God was this my fault?"

"Did I share too much? Did I do the wrong thing?"

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury were burgled whilst attending an event. Picture: Getty

Molly-Mae revealed how they were coping in the aftermath of the robbery. Picture: Tommy Fury/Instagram

The 22-year-old star went on to divulge that she's been working through her emotions in a healthy way since the violation fo her privaxy

‘It was just awful, horrendous, terrible" the Love Island alumna said, "so we have been dealing with a lot."

In the wake of the incident, the PrettyLittleThing creative director stated that: "Things are going to have to change now."

She added: ‘I share every aspect of my life with you. The things I buy, where I live, what I do with my boyfriend, where I’m going."

As the couple adjusts to life after the robbery, Molly wants to be more 'careful' with what she shares on social media.

"It’s really, really hard to find that balance between sharing so that you guys want to keep up with my life and see what I’m doing, but also keeping my life private so that I stay safe and I think I potentially maybe lost that balance."

She ended the candid video on a positive note, saying to her followers: 'Today is a new day."

