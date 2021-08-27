Inside Molly-Mae Hague’s Lavish PrettyLittleThing Party As She Celebrates Becoming Creative Director

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague and PrettyLittleThing threw a huge party to celebrate her being made their creative director for UK and EU.

After it was announced Molly-Mae Hague not only had her third collection with PrettyLittleThing, but that she’s also been made creative director, the brand put on an extravagant launch party to mark the occasion.

The 22-year-old’s party was held at London’s Novikov restaurant, decked out with the brand’s signature theme of pink everything.

A photo area complete with a lounge chair and huge bunch of flowers made for the perfect Instagram opportunity, while the bar stocked cocktails in tribute to their guest of honour.

Molly-Mae Hague celebrated her new job in London. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague looked incredible at her PLT party. Picture: Getty

Molly-Mae's party was held at a plush restaurant. Picture: PLT/Instagram

The menu included a ‘Molly-Mae-Tini’ and ‘Citrus & Chic’.

Hundreds of guests turned up for the bash, including Love Island 2018 stars Kendall Rae Knight and Elle Brown.

Too Hot to Handle’s Emily Miller also joined the party, as well as Molly’s island bestie Maura Higgins.

A string of pop stars were also on the guest list!

Guests had the perfect selfie spot at the bash. Picture: PLT/Instagram

Krept and Konan and Kehlani attended the party. Picture: Getty

Molly-Mae celebrated with her friends and hundreds of influencers. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Krept and Konan were captured arriving on the red carpet, congratulating Molly on her news, while Headie One put on a show for the crowd after a DJ set from Nick Grimshaw.

Kehlani even made a surprise appearance!

Later on in the evening Molly took to the stage to thank everyone for joining her and thanked PLT for ‘trusting her’ with her huge new role.

Headie One performed at Molly-Mae's bash. Picture: Getty

Saffron Barker was in attendance at Molly-Mae's party. Picture: BDC Images

She was then joined by her friends as staff brought over with a huge, three-tier cake.

Molly’s reportedly signed a seven-figure deal with PLT to become their creative director, after two successful collaborations with the brand in 2019 and 2020.

