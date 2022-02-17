Molly-Mae Hague To Launch PLT Documentary After Landing Creative Director Role

Molly-Mae Hague is set to launch a Pretty Little Thing documentary. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed her plans to bring out a Pretty Little Thing documentary to take people behind-the-scenes of her job.

Molly-Mae Hague has been doing big things with Pretty Little Thing after landing the role of creative director of PLT UK and EU just a few months ago.

Since landing the role, the 22-year-old has gone on to even showcase her new line at London Fashion Week and her plans now involve a brand new documentary.

The former Love Island star confirmed she’ll be bringing out the documentary to go alongside PLT’s first fashion show.

Molly-Mae is already used to vlogging due to her highly popular YouTube videos, and she’s now revealed she has plans of showcasing more of her job to the public.

Molly-Mae Hague has plans of launching a PLT documentary. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague is the creative director of PLT UK & EU. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

She told this tabloid: “I haven't started my own vlog yet, but I'll definitely be taking everyone behind the scenes. We've actually been working on a documentary as well.

"It'll only be for PLT socials but that's something that I implemented as creative director. I said we need to use YouTube more, we're not taking people behind the scenes enough.

"PrettyLittleThing is such a young and current business, we want girls to feel like they're a part of the brand and the family."

Molly-Mae Hague has been doing big things with PLT. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague has become one of the most successful Love Islanders. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

“So we're really excited about this BTS documentary," she added, "We've been working really hard on it."

This comes after it was announced that the social media influencer is releasing an autobiography titled ‘Becoming Molly-Mae’.

The book explores ‘moments, relationships and life lessons that have made her who she is’ and the girlfriend of Tommy Fury described it as ‘a massive dream’ of hers.

