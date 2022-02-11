Molly-Mae Hague Is Releasing An Autobiography At Just 22

Molly-Mae shared the news with fans. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague informed her following that she will be releasing an autobiography this summer, revealing that she "takes over-sharing to the next level".

Molly-Mae Hague announced on Thursday (February 10) that she's been keeping a project under wraps for some time – she's written a book!

The former Love Island star seemed elated as she revealed to her followers that she has penned an autobiography titled 'Becoming Molly-Mae: My Story'.

The young entrepreneur told her whopping 6.2 million Instagram followers that she had been working on the book for over a year, "I could just burst with the fact that I’m now able to talk to you guys about it".

Despite only being 22 years of age, Molly-Mae has written a book that explores "moments, relationships and life lessons that have made her who she is".

Molly-Mae Hague gushed over her latest project. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Hague took to her Instagram story to share the news, saying: "I’ve written my very own book. This is Becoming Molly-Mae, my first ever book. This is my baby.

"We have honestly put so many months of work into this book, you have no idea," she continued.

The ex-Islander was clearly over the moon with her latest career milestone, gushing about the project to fans: "It’s something I’ve always always, always wanted to do. It’s been a massive dream of mine."

Molly-Mae branded herself an over-sharer but revealed that she writes about events in the autobiography that even her close-knit circle may not be aware of.

Molly-Mae has been working on the book for over a year. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

"You guys obviously know that I’m a massive over-sharer but in this book, I take oversharing to a whole new extreme."

She told her fans that the novel will provide a "behind the scenes" to her life as she documents her "whole journey".

At just 22, Molly-Mae has become quite the multi-faceted mogul in the world of fashion and influencing, with the star becoming the creative director of PrettyLittleThing in September 2021.

