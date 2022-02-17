Ex Love Island Star Among Protestors At Molly-Mae Hague's PLT Fashion Show

17 February 2022, 11:33

Molly-Mae Hague's catwalk show was mobbed by protestors
Molly-Mae Hague's catwalk show was mobbed by protestors. Picture: Getty/Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague's PrettyLittleThing catwalk event was mobbed by protestors, with a season seven Love Island star joining the demonstration.

Molly-Mae Hague hosted her first fashion show as the creative director of PrettyLittleThing on Wednesday (February 16) – and it was quite the event!

A fellow Love Island alum was spotted among a group of protestors bearing signs and chanting through megaphones as excited attendees poured into the venue.

The catwalk took place at The Londoner Hotel in the centre of the capital, with a crowd quickly collecting near the entrance as they protested against the brand.

Brett Staniland, a contestant from the 2021 series of the hit dating show, criticised PrettyLittleThing's practices and shocking fans in the process.

Molly-Mae hosted her first PrettyLittleThing fashion show
Molly-Mae hosted her first PrettyLittleThing fashion show. Picture: Getty
Brett Staniland was among the protestors
Brett Staniland was among the protestors. Picture: Backgrid

Ex-Islander Brett, who was coupled up with Priya Gopaldas in season seven, held a sign that read: "There's nothing pretty about wage theft."

The activists were protesting against the parent company of PrettyLittleThing, the Boohoo Fashion Group, and their contributions to the climate crisis.

They were also taking a stand against 'wage theft' and the low incomes of apparel workers.

A source spoke to the tabloids, saying: "I was so shocked to see Brett here, he went on a show sponsored by fast fashion."

The insider also revealed to the publication that he displayed another sign at the event that had 'Pretty Little Thief' written on it.

The source said: "He was shaking his head as people filed into the event."

Molly-Mae became the creative director for PLT in August 2021
Molly-Mae became the creative director for PLT in August 2021. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Brett Staniland was seen among the PLT activists
Brett Staniland was seen among the PLT activists. Picture: ITV

Reports allege that Brett as well as a group of roughly 20 apparel industry activists were shouting 'shameful' as the fashion show was beginning.

However, other Love Island stars showed up in support of Molly-Mae, such as boyfriend Tommy Fury and best friend Maura Higgins.

The 22-year-old seemed to have an incredible night despite the disruption by the looks of her socials.

In the run-up to the catwalk event, Molly revealed that she was working 13 hour days to prepare for the line's launch.

