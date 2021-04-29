Molly-Mae Hague Goes Makeup-Free After Dissolving Her Fillers As She Embraces Natural Skin

Molly-Mae Hague showed off her radiant makeup-free skin after getting her fillers dissolved. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague has embraced the natural look after filler removal as she went makeup-free to film her latest YouTube video.

Molly-Mae Hague has been sharing updates with her followers about her journey to embracing her natural self following the removal of her jaw and lip fillers.

The Love Island star has thoroughly embraced her natural skin since, as she went makeup-free in her latest Youtube video, showing off her clear complexion for the majority of the clip.

Love Island’s Demi Jones In Hospital Following Surgery To Remove ‘Potentially Cancerous’ Lump

The 21-year-old went through her skincare routine as she showcased her flawless skin, with many people taking to the comments to compliment her glowing complexion.

“Can’t get over Molly’s face now that she’s gone more natural, just so SO stunning,” read one comment.

Molly-Mae Hague showed off her radiant skin as she went make-up free. Picture: YouTube/Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-Mae Hague has had her cosmetic procedures reversed. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Another person wrote: “She’s so naturally beautiful.”

“I loveee your natural vibe lately you look STUNNING!”, read another comment.

Molly-Mae had her face and lip filler dissolved last year and has since urged her young followers not to “make the mistakes” she made with getting cosmetic surgery at such a young age.

Fans of Molly-Mae were praising her natural look. Picture: YouTube/Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-Mae Hague has been updating fans on her natural journey. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

The social media influencer also recently had her composite bonds removed from her teeth, which she had put on two days before Love Island, saying she now feels “they weren’t necessary”.

Referencing her natural journey, she said: “I think I’ve taken all the steps that I want to take now in reversing all the mistakes I made with the fillers, getting things done that I didn’t necessarily need to get done and didn’t think through at the time, about two or three years ago.

“I literally got the composite bonds that I had on my teeth two days before Love Island and I don’t regret it but it just wasn’t a necessary thing to do and I was just young.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital