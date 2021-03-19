Molly-Mae Hague Lists Cosmetic Procedures She’s Had Reversed And Urges Young Followers To ‘Wait’ Before Making Similar Decisions

19 March 2021, 12:10

By Kathryn Knight

Molly-Mae Hague is urging her young followers not to “make the mistakes” she made with getting cosmetic surgery at a young age.

Molly-Mae Hague, 21, is among many influencers dissolving their lip filler and reversing cosmetic procedures in order to embrace their natural looks.

And after having her face and lip filler dissolved last year Molly-Mae has taken the next step in returning to her natural self by getting her composite bonds removed from her teeth.

Taking to Instagram Stories to share her reasons for re-winding her cosmetic enhancements, Molly-Mae said she had her composite bonds on her teeth put on two days before Love Island but now feels “they weren’t necessary.”

Molly-Mae is rocking a more natural look these days
Molly-Mae is rocking a more natural look these days. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae before having her lip filler dissolved
Molly-Mae before having her lip filler dissolved. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

She also opened up on why she’s referring back to her natural features and encouraged her younger followers to wait until they’re a little older to make decisions on cosmetic procedures.

She said in a video to her followers: “I think I’ve taken all the steps that I want to take now in reversing all the mistakes I made with the fillers, getting things done that I didn’t necessarily need to get done and didn’t think through at the time, about two or three years ago.

“I literally got the composite bonds that I had on my teeth two days before Love Island and I don’t regret it but it just wasn’t a necessary thing to do and I was just young.”

Molly-Mae had lip and jaw filler after leaving Love Island
Molly-Mae had lip and jaw filler after leaving Love Island. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae before she went into Love Island
Molly-Mae one year before she went into Love Island. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

She continued: “When you get older you want to look younger and when you’re younger you want to look older. So if you are a younger follower of mine, take my advice and wait.

“Wait a good few years until your face has matured and you’re a little bit older before making decisions about cosmetic work.”

Molly-Mae had lip filler and jaw filler after leaving the villa, but decided last year to get it dissolved in favour of a more natural look.

