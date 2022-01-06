Molly-Mae Hague Fuels Engagement Rumours As She Hides Left Hand On Instagram

Did Tommy Fury propose to Molly-Mae? Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Could Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury be engaged? This is why her Instagram following think the boxer proposed...

Fans have become even more convinced that Molly-Mae Hague is engaged as she continues to hide her left hand and ring finger in her Instagram posts.

The Twittersphere was alight over the holiday season as it was revealed that the star’s long-term boyfriend Tommy Fury – whom she met on Love Island in 2019 – whisked her away on a surprise trip to New York to ring in the New Year!

Eagle-eyed fans have been scouring the 24-year-old’s socials ever since, in search of clues that Tommy did in fact pop the question whilst they were in the Big Apple.

Molly-Mae fans are convinced that she is engaged. Picture: Alamy

Fans think Molly-Mae is hiding an engagement ring. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

The Love Island alumna has been treating her following to a slew of snaps from her envy-inducing holiday to the big city – it didn’t take long for commenters to flag her hidden hand!

In Molly-Mae’s latest two posts she has assumed the same pose, with her right hand tucked away in her pocket...

Her most recent carousel also shows the influencer placing her hands behind her head – her followers just can’t get a good look at that ring finger!

Is she hiding (what we're sure would be) a very dazzling engagement ring?

Molly-Mae's followers can't get a good look at her ring finger. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

The PrettyLittleThing creative director’s best friend from the villa, Maura Higgins, added further fuel to the fire as she hinted at a proposal with an Insta comment.

When Hague posted a picture of her and Fury on their way to New York, Maura commented “have the best time you guys," capping it off with a ‘shh!’ Emoji – leading everyone to believe that she was in on the surprise.

It wouldn’t be a shock if the brunette babe had the inside scoop on Tommy’s proposal plans, as she is a very close pal to the couple after they all met on Love Island nearly three years ago.

Could Molly-Mae be announcing her ‘engagement’ any day now? Only time will tell…

