Miley Cyrus' New Song 'Doctor (Work It Out)' With Pharrell Williams: Lyrics, Release Date & More

Here's everything you need to know about Miley Cyrus' upcoming single Doctor. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

When is Miley Cyrus' new song coming out? Here's everything we know about her song 'Doctor (Work It Out)' in collaboration with Pharrell Williams.

It's official, we are getting new Miley Cyrus music! Miley took to Instagram to share the cover art of her newest single with Pharrell Williams 'Doctor (Work It Out)'. The post even featured a 30 second snippet of the song, which has fans going wild.

The music duo last worked together over ten years ago on Miley's album 'Bangerz' and the rumours are that this track was originally meant for that album.

It might be ten years in the making but better late than never we say. After her epic 2024 Grammys performance and first Grammy win for 'Flowers' we have been begging for more Miley in our lives and now it's here.

The 'Used To Be Young' singer has been teasing her new single all around the world with artwork popping up in places like Paris and LA.

But when is the song coming out? Here are all the details you need about Miley's upcoming single.

Miley Cyrus has a new song coming out after winning her Grammy for 'Flowers'. Picture: Getty

When is Miley Cyrus' song 'Doctor (Work It Out)' coming out?

According to Miley Nation on X, formerly Twitter, Miley is releasing her new song 'Doctor (Work It Out)' with Pharrell Williams on Friday 1st March.

Although Miley or Pharrell themselves haven't announced the release date, the artwork for the song has been popping up all over the world and the song is already available to pre-save on Apple Music and Spotify, which are all signs that it is coming very soon.

Miley Cyrus announces brand new single with Pharrell Williams. Picture: Instagram @mileycyrus

How can I listen to Miley Cyrus' new song?

Miley's new song 'Doctor (Work It Out)' with Pharrell Williams is set to come out at the start of March 2024 and you can now pre-save it on Spotify and Apple Music ahead of its drop.

A thirty second snippet of the song is already out and the news is that it was originally recorded for her 2013 album 'Bangerz' but she recently re-recorded it for the 2024 release, so expect some of that punchy 'Wrecking Ball' energy.

What are the lyrics to Miley Cyrus' song 'Doctor (Work It Out)'?

So far we only have a snippet of the song to share with you, but it's catchy as hell.

I could be your doctor and I could be your nurse

I think I see the problem, it's only gon' get worse

I'm midnight medication, just show me where it hurts

I need to rock you baby before your body bursts

Let me work it out, let me work it out (yeah, yeah)

Let real mamma work you out

You wanna work it out (work it out)

