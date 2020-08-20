Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Graphic Gunshot Wounds In Now-Deleted Photo

Megan Thee Stallion underwent surgery to get the bullets removed from her feet. Picture: Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion shared and deleted a picture of her healing injuries after she was shot in both feet last month.

Megan Thee Stallion was left injured after being shot in both feet last month, following her leaving a party in Los Angeles.

The ‘WAP’ rapper, who had to undergo surgery to remove the bullets, shared a graphic picture of her gunshot wounds on Instagram, in a now-deleted post.

Megan hit out at fans who accused her of lying about her injuries in the lengthy statement, which she uploaded alongside the snap.

She wrote: "Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the sh– YALL make up [sic]."

*Warning: The below photo is graphic*

Megan Thee Stallion shared a picture of her healing injuries. Picture: Instagram

Megan continued: “I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt getting shot?

"Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk ? I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number1…

"I usually don’t address internet bulls**t but y’all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well!

"Sorry I’m not as sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol but ima keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION [sic].”

Megan Thee Stallion had attended at Kylie Jenner's house. Picture: Instagram

This comes after the ‘Hot Girl Summer’ songstress took to social media last month to confirm she did undergo surgery as a result of a crime that was ‘committed against her’.

It has been widely rumoured that fellow rapper and good friend Tory Lanez was involved in the incident, as he had attended the same party as Megan and later got arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in his vehicle.

In a lengthy post, the 'Savage' star set the record straight, writing: "The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight. On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.

"I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important to me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible."

