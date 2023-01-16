Maya Jama Arrives To The Love Island Villa In Style In 'First Look'

16 January 2023, 11:16

Maya Jama wows in Love Island sneak peek
Maya Jama wows in Love Island sneak peek. Picture: ITV

By Savannah Roberts

Love Island is back! Here's a sneak peek of the first episode as Maya Jama arrives at the villa in style...

Love Island's winter series begins tonight (January 16) and the episode's 'First Look' shows Maya Jama arriving at the new South African villa – spoiler alert: she looks stunning!

Everyone's patiently awaited the 28-year-old's debut as the ITV2 dating show's new host, it was announced that she would be taking the reigns from Laura Whitmore in October 2022.

Love Island 2023: Meet The Contestants On The Series 9 Line-Up

Maya made a flashy arrival as she stepped out of a helicopter and into the new home of 10 love hopefuls for the next six weeks.

The view from the chopper showed off the new Cape Town villa in all its glory, capturing the entire sprawling estate – wow, just wow!

Maya Jama entered the villa in an iconic way
Maya Jama entered the villa in an iconic way. Picture: ITV

The Love Island presenter was dressed to the nines, donning a striking red coordinated ensemble and later opting for another vacation-ready number as she greeted the contestants.

She wore a jaw-dropping green and blue tie-dye dress by Roberto Cavalli as the Islanders made their series entrance in the preview.

Before the girls arrived at the villa, Maya approached the five male contestants, saying: "Hello boys, you alright, shall we have a little chat?"

Sneak peek photos from tonight's episode show the host welcoming the girls one by one and introducing them to the boys – we can't wait to watch!

Maya Jama stunned in the episode's preview
Maya Jama stunned in the episode's preview. Picture: ITV
Maya welcomed the first 10 Islanders
Maya welcomed the first 10 Islanders. Picture: ITV
The new Love Island villa looks incredible in the promo
The new Love Island villa looks incredible in the promo. Picture: ITV

The 'First Look' snapshots show the likes of early fan favourites such as Olivia Hawkins and Lana Jenkins looking beautiful as they made their highly anticipated Love Island entrance.

Last week, Jama revealed that there would be a switch-up to the format of the first episode! Producers are letting the viewers decide via the app which bombshell will enter the villa for the first time ever.

