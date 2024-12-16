The Wanted's Max George facing "scary times" as he shares heart surgery update

The Wanted Max George has kept his fans up to date on his health scare. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

After being rushed into hospital, The Wanted's Max George has kept his fans up to date on his health scare.

Last week (December 13) The Wanted star Max George revealed he had been rushed to hospital after falling ill with some serious heart issues.

He assured fans he was "100% in the best place" as he said his family and girlfriend Maisie Smith were by his side supporting him. Three days later he was able to give another update, explaining how things were moving faster than he expected.

He sadly revealed he had a 2:1 block in his heart that needs to be treated with surgery urgently.

Max George reveals he has a 2:1 heart block. Picture: Getty

Relaying his discussions with his nurse, Max took to his Instagram story and said: "The good news is I get to have a scan quicker than we thought so that's really, really good."

On his diagnosis he said: "It's called a 2:1 block, that's what we know at the moment, we're going to try and find out the cause which will then determine how we treat it whether it's a pacemaker, defibrillator or something else."

According to the NHS, a heart block is a condition where the heart beats more slowly or with an abnormal rhythm. It's caused by a problem with the electrical pulses that control how your heart beats.

Max George from The Wanted shares update on heart condition

He went on to explain what he understands his heart block to be, adding: "It's the top part [of my heart] not sending signals to the bottom apparently, the nurse reminded me that's what it is."

After this he gave another update on Instagram saying: "Had a little day trip today. Full cat scan on my heart. Not something I’d choose to do again!

"As I mentioned yesterday, I have a 2:1 block in my heart. Unfortunately my heart rate hasn’t picked up at all in almost a week. Because of this, we don’t have too much time to wait so it looks like I’m going to be in surgery way quicker than the doctors first thought. I may even be home for Christmas!

Max continued: "Still a pretty scary time right now and the last few nights have been really rough, but I wanted to say that I’m absolutely humbled by all your messages of support.

"Both people I know and those I don’t. It’s given me a much needed boost and my family have been overwhelmed with support, which means more to me than anything."

The Wanted star has been sharing his updates on The Wanted 2.0 page as well which is likely to keep the fans in the loop with their tour set to start in February.

