Maisie Smith Says She’s ‘Proved’ Max George Relationship ‘Isn’t For Cameras’ After Moving In Together

23 May 2023, 10:39

Maisie Smith opened up about moving in with Max George
Maisie Smith opened up about moving in with Max George. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram
Max George and Maisie Smith have been enjoying their latest relationship milestone after moving in together.

EastEnders actress Maisie Smith has opened up about what it’s like living with her boyfriend and The Wanted star Max George.

Maisie has had a busy few years after heading on the Strictly tour followed by touring stage show Strictly Ballroom: The Musical, and she’s given some insight into her latest relationship milestone with Max after they moved in together recently.

During a chat with this tabloid, she said: “Me and Max sat at home doing nothing for a month straight. I felt like I deserved it, I’ve had a physically intense job."

Max George asks Maisie to move in with him

Max George and Maisie Smith recently moved in together
Max George and Maisie Smith recently moved in together. Picture: Max George/Instagram

“We both agreed to chill and take our mind off everything and enjoy moving in together," she added, "It’s such a big chapter in a relationship and it was the first time we’ve been together where I haven’t been on tour, so we barely left the house.”

Maisie, 21, and Max, 34, faced backlash after confirming their romance last year due to their 13-year age gap, which they have previously defended, and the actress has now said she feels she has ‘proved’ their love isn't a showmance.

“When you’re in a new relationship, people have a lot to say,” Maisie explained, “But we’ve been together a while now and we’ve proven our love isn’t just for the cameras.”

Maisie Smith and Max George have previously faced backlash over their romance
Maisie Smith and Max George have previously faced backlash over their romance. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

She added: "We’re genuinely two best friends, in love and we’re so happy. We still get negative comments. Family and friends are so supportive and have never seen either of us so happy. I’ve never been in such a happy position. I’ve got the boyfriend of my dreams, I’ve created a new jewellery range, so I’m living on cloud nine.”

Max and Maisie began dating in August last year after meeting on the Strictly live tour and quickly became inseparable as they jetted off on a string of holidays together.

The Wanted hitmaker even previously revealed he got a tattoo of his girlfriend’s face on his forearm, and it seems their romance is still going from strength to strength!

