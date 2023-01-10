Max George Hits Back At Trolls Who Accuse Him Of ‘Changing’ Girlfriend Maisie Smith

Max George clapped back after someone criticised his relationship with Maisie Smith. Picture: Getty/Max George/Instagram

By Capital FM

Max George has clapped back after an Instagram user criticised his romance with Maisie Smith.

Max George has slammed accusations that he is ‘changing’ his girlfriend Maisie Smith.

The Wanted singer, 34, seemingly had enough of peoples’ involvement in his relationship with the former EastEnders actress, 21, as he hit back at a comment left on their latest Instagram photo.

After Max shared a loved-up snap of them during their trip to New York, an Instagram user commented: “Anyone notice how he's [Max] trying to make her [Maisie] look and act differently than her normal self?”

However, the comment seemed to not sit well with the ‘Glad You Came’ singer as he was quick to clap back.

Max George and Maisie Smith dressed up to go to Broadway in NYC. Picture: Max George/Instagram

Max George clapped back at claims he was 'changing' Maisie Smith. Picture: Max George/Instagram

“Yeah I am aren't I Mandy,” Max sarcastically responded, before telling her to “shut up”.

Maisie’s mum, Julia Smith, also wasn’t impressed with the comment as she jumped to Max’s defence in another comment.

"Anyone noticed that no one cares what you think?" wrote Julia, whilst some fans also chimed in to defend the couple.

This isn’t the first time the pair have faced criticism towards their relationship after they defended their 13-year age gap in their first joint interview with HELLO! back in November.

Max George and Maisie Smith previously defended their 13-year age gap. Picture: Getty

Max George and Maisie Smith have been together since August last year. Picture: Max George/Instagram

Max said of the age gap that it ‘never enters’ his mind, while Maisie said it didn’t bother her either.

“People ask me: 'Do you notice it?' and I never have,” explained the actress, “We're so like-minded. I've got friends in their 30s and 40s.”

Max and Maisie have been dating since August 2022 after growing close on the Strictly live tour and have embarked on a string of baecations together from Cyprus and Crete to Mallorca and Lapland.

