Max George And Maisie Smith Enjoy A 'Winter Wonderland' As They Jet Off On Fifth Holiday Together

By Capital FM

Max George and Maisie Smith’s relationship is going from strength to strength.

Max George and Maisie Smith have become inseparable after confirming their relationship this summer and are now on their fifth holiday together as a couple!

The Wanted singer, 34, and his former EastEnders actress girlfriend, 21, have jetted off for an idyllic festive holiday to Lapland.

The pair posted a series of adorable and scenic snaps together as they embraced the cold temperatures with a fun-filled trip with sledge rides in the snow.

Max George and Maisie Smith enjoyed a snowy holiday in Lapland. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

Max George and Maisie Smith jetted off on their fifth holiday together. Picture: Max George/Instagram

Maisie even posted some loved-up pictures of them locking lips as she described their trip as a ‘winter wonderland’.

Before heading to the North Pole, Max and Maisie enjoyed a whopping four trips together in Cyprus, Crete, Portugal and Mallorca.

Although they’ve only been dating since August time, the pair appear to be besotted with one another as they have become inseparable.

Max George and Maisie Smith went sledging in Lapland. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

Max George was enjoying the icy temperatures. Picture: Max George/Instagram

Maisie Smith and Max George jetted off to the North Pole. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

Max even previously revealed he got a tattoo of his girlfriend’s face on his forearm!

The half-and-half tattoo portrait is of Maisie’s face and a lioness, and is pretty big as far as forearm inkings go!

Max and Maisie grew close on the Strictly live tour earlier this year and have since gone on to defend their 13-year age gap, with Maisie recently saying on Loose Women: “The people that we allow in our lives are happy. That's all that matters to me."

