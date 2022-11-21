Max George Addresses 13-Year Age Gap In Maisie Smith Relationship

21 November 2022, 10:35

Max George and Maisie Smith spoke about their age gap
Max George and Maisie Smith spoke about their age gap. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Max George, 34, and Maisie Smith, 21, have been dating for a few months after growing close on the Strictly live tour.

Max George has commented on the 13-year age gap with his girlfriend Maisie Smith in the couple’s first joint interview.

Chatting with HELLO!, The Wanted singer admitted the age gap ‘never enters’ his mind.

Maisie Smith Further Fuels Max George Engagement Rumours

Adding how it doesn’t bother her either, the former EastEnders actress said: “People ask me: 'Do you notice it?' and I never have.

“We're so like-minded. I've got friends in their 30s and 40s.”

Max George said dating Maisie Smith is 'the best thing' he's ever done
Max George said dating Maisie Smith is 'the best thing' he's ever done. Picture: Max George/Instagram

"You connect with who you connect with," added Maisie.

The ‘Glad You Came’ singer went on to add: “It never enters my mind. Maisie has already done so many things that I'm in awe of – I look up to her."

Speaking about their romance, Max branded becoming Maisie’s boyfriend ‘the best thing I’ve ever done’.

Meanwhile, Maisie went on to gush about how romantic her beau was, describing their relationship as a ‘dream’.

Max George and Maisie Smith grew close on the Strictly live tour
Max George and Maisie Smith grew close on the Strictly live tour. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram
Max George and Maisie Smith said their age gap doesn't bother them
Max George and Maisie Smith said their age gap doesn't bother them. Picture: Getty

“When I get off a train, Max will be standing on the platform with a bouquet of flowers and I feel like I'm in a movie,” said Maisie.

“It's every girl's dream and I've found it in Max.”

Max and Maisie were first rumoured to be dating after they were spotted a kiss on a flight to Crete in August, and have even recently faced engagement rumours after the latter was spotted wearing a ring on her ring finger during their recent trip to Cyprus.

