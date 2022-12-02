Max George Shows Off Tattoo Portrait Of Girlfriend Maisie Smith

2 December 2022, 15:44

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Max George and Maisie Smith’s relationship has blossomed to a whole new level.

Max George has revealed that he has a tattoo of his girlfriend Maisie Smith after just four months of dating.

The Wanted singer and his former EastEnders actress bae appeared on Loose Women on Thursday to discuss their romance and showed off a closer look at the new inking.

Max George Addresses 13-Year Age Gap In Maisie Smith Relationship

Max, 34, unveiled the half-and-half tattoo portrait of 21-year-old Maisie’s face and a lioness, tattooed on his forearm.

Max said of the latest addition to his body art: "Went in the deep end, didn't I?" before joking: "It's only little though."

Max George got a portrait tattoo dedicated to Maisie Smith
Max George got a portrait tattoo dedicated to Maisie Smith. Picture: Max George/Instagram
Max George showed off his tattoo tribute to girlfriend Maisie Smith
Max George showed off his tattoo tribute to girlfriend Maisie Smith. Picture: ITV
Maisie Smith chose her picture for Max George's tattoo tribute
Maisie Smith chose her picture for Max George's tattoo tribute. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

Maisie went on to admit that she knew her beau was getting the tattoo done and revealed she even picked the picture of herself that would remain on his skin, selecting a snap she took during her time on Strictly.

"I made sure he picked a nice picture,” said Maisie, “I was not turning round and it was some dodgy candid photo he'd taken of me, I picked the photo.”

Asked whether she'll return the favour and get a tattoo of Max anytime soon, she replied: "Yeah…maybe. It's just under construction at the minute!" before he jokingly chimed in: “I wouldn't wanna look at me on you.”

Max George and Maisie Smith have been dating since August
Max George and Maisie Smith have been dating since August. Picture: Getty

During their appearance on the show, the pair also defended their 13-year age gap, with Maisie saying: “The people that we allow in our lives are happy. That's all that matters to me."

Max and Maisie grew close after they both appeared on Strictly together and embarked on a tour earlier this year.

They began dating this summer after they were spotted sharing a kiss on a flight to Crete and have been inseparable since.

