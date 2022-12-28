Max George And Maisie Smith Put A Spin On A Festive Classic As They Sing A Christmas Duet

28 December 2022, 10:29

Max George and Maisie Smith left fans in awe after singing ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ together.

Max George and Maisie Smith spent their first festive holiday together and took the opportunity to showcase their musical talents.

The Wanted singer, 34, and his former EastEnders actress girlfriend, 21, wow’ed fans with their vocals as they sang their own rendition of the holiday classic ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ on Christmas Day.

Maisie shared it to her TikTok alongside the caption: “Merry Chrimbo ya dirty dogs [sic],” and it’s already hit almost 3 million views in just a few days.

Max George And Maisie Smith Enjoy A 'Winter Wonderland' As They Jet Off On Fifth Holiday Together

Max George and Maisie Smith sang 'Baby It's Cold Outside together
Max George and Maisie Smith sang 'Baby It's Cold Outside together. Picture: Max George/Instagram
Max George and Maisie Smith enjoyed a festive duet
Max George and Maisie Smith enjoyed a festive duet. Picture: Maisie Smith/TikTok

Of course, a few lyrics were changed to make the song more 2022-appropriate, matching the version sung in the 2021 Christmas Netflix rom-com, Love Hard.

Max and Maisie looked more loved-up than ever as they recorded the duet and even shared a kiss at the end of the clip.

Fans took to the comments to share how much they loved seeing them share a rare performance, with some even calling for the couple to collaborate on a song!

Max George and Maisie Smith have been dating since August
Max George and Maisie Smith have been dating since August. Picture: Getty
Max George and Maisie Smith have been jetting off on a string of holidays together
Max George and Maisie Smith have been jetting off on a string of holidays together. Picture: Max George/Instagram

“So when are you going to release a song together? Please,” asked one fan.

“I swear you both need to record this,” said another, whilst a third comment read: “Well that’s a power couple.”

Max and Maisie began dating in the summer and have gone from strength to strength, with the pair even jetting off on six holidays together in the space of five months!

