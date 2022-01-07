Maura Higgins Defends BFF Molly-Mae Hague After Ex Love Islander Weighs In On Controversial Comments

7 January 2022, 11:40

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Maura Higgins has hit out at former Love Islander Shaughna Phillips after she criticised Molly-Mae Hague’s recent comments about success and poverty.

Maura Higgins has jumped to her BFF Molly-Mae Hague’s defence after former Love Island star Shaughna Phillips weighed in on the influencer’s controversial comments about poverty and success.

It all started when a clip from Molly-Mae’s interview on the Diary of a Ceo podcast with Steven Bartlett last month resurfaced, which left fans divided.

Molly-Mae Hague Divides Followers With Comments On Privilege & Background

Speaking about her view on success, the creative director of PLT said: ”I just think like, you're given one life and it's down to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction. When I've spoken about that before in the past, I have been slammed a little bit with people saying you know like it's easy for you to say that.”

She went on to address backlash she’s faced in the past for her view on success, adding: “You know, you've not grown up in poverty, you've not grown up with major money struggles – so for you to sit there and say that we all have the same 24 hours in a day is not correct.”

Molly-Mae Hague left fans divided with her comments about poverty and success
Molly-Mae Hague left fans divided with her comments about poverty and success. Picture: @mollymae
Maura Higgins jumped to Molly-Mae Hague's defence on Twitter
Maura Higgins jumped to Molly-Mae Hague's defence on Twitter. Picture: @mollymae

"And I'm like, technically what I'm saying is correct. We do,” added Molly-Mae, “So I understand that obviously, we all have different backgrounds and we're all raised in different ways and we do have different financial situations, but I think if you want something enough you can achieve it.”

People online have since branded the comments ‘tone-deaf’, while others pleaded that Molly-Mae has been working hard since before her appearance on Love Island.

Weighing in on the debate, winter Love Island 2020 contestant Shaughna Phillips tweeted: “Molly Mae is young, who’s had a lot of success really quickly, and not a lot of ‘life’. So I can understand why she holds those views. We all say things when we’re younger and look back and think ‘well that was stupid’ lol. No shade, I wanna live in her bubble."

Shaughna Phillips weighed in on Molly-Mae's comments
Shaughna Phillips weighed in on Molly-Mae's comments. Picture: @shaughnaphillips/Instagram
Maura Higgins hit out at Shaughna Phillips' comment about Molly-Mae
Maura Higgins hit out at Shaughna Phillips' comment about Molly-Mae. Picture: Maura Higgins/Twitter

Quick to jump to her best friend’s defence, Maura replied to the tweet, saying: “Surely you know as someone in this industry how lonely and scary it can be when the whole internet is slamming you. Your entitled to your opinion yes but I’m really surprised you commenting on this at all [sic].”

Insisting she meant no shade, Shaughna then responded with: “100%! That’s why I tweeted this in her defence. She’s young and successful, it’s not her fault she has those views. Like I said, no shade, just jel lol."

Molly-Mae is yet to comment on the backlash herself.

