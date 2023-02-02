Maura Higgins Hinted At Molly-Mae Hague’s Baby Name 18 Months Before Bambi Was Born

By Capital FM

After revealing she had her baby name picked out for years, Molly-Mae Hague announced her baby daughter’s name is Bambi.

Molly-Mae Hague welcomed her baby girl just last week with Tommy Fury, and although fans were waiting to find out what her name was, it turns out Maura Higgins dropped a huge hint about Bambi years ago.

The former Love Island stars have become best friends over the years, so it’s no surprise they would’ve shared their deepest secrets including their chosen baby names, which Molly previously said she had picked out for years.

Now that baby Bambi is here, some fans uncovered a hint Maura dropped almost two years before Molly-Mae gave birth.

Molly-Mae Hague’s Sister Shares Unseen Photos Of Baby Bambi

Molly-Mae welcomed her daughter on January 23. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Maura Higgins dropped a hint about the name Bambi almost two years ago. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

As a gift for the mum-of-one’s 22nd birthday back in 2021, the Irish model gifted Molly with a Disney-themed mug with Bambi and Thumper the rabbit decorated on it.

The mug read: “A very special friend,” which Molly-Mae captioned: “Only real ones know why this is special. Love you,” proving the name has been a number one choice for the YouTube star all along.

This comes after the PLT creative director previously revealed she had a very unique moniker picked out for her daughter.

Molly-Mae revealed she had the name Bambi picked out for years. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae and Tommy have been together for almost four years. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae and Maura Higgins have been best friends since meeting on Love Island. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Before announcing Bambi’s name, some fans had guessed the Disney-themed name, whilst others speculated ‘Halo’ and ‘Nephele’ could’ve also been in the running.

According to Name Berry, Bambi not only is the name of the iconic 1942 Disney animation, but it is of Italian origin meaning 'baby girl'.

Molly-Mae has gushed about motherhood since giving birth on January 23, sharing adorable photos of her little one in the process.

