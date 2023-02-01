Molly-Mae Hague’s Sister Shares Unseen Photos Of Baby Bambi

1 February 2023, 11:30

By Kathryn Knight

Molly-Mae Hague’s sister Zoe posted an adorable photo of the influencer’s new baby girl Bambi.

Molly-Mae Hague gave birth to her baby on 23rd January and has just begun sharing photos of the adorable tot after taking a week to adapt to her new life as a parent with boyfriend Tommy Fury.

The Love Island star’s sister Zoe was seemingly with her at the hospital in London and has been spending time with her and the new baby at Molly-Mae and Tommy’s home back in Manchester.

Zoe has since shared some too-cute-for-words pictures of Bambi, writing in her Instagram caption: “My beautiful Niece. Already having the most magical time with you, I love you so much.”

Molly-Mae Hague Announces Baby Girl's Unique Name

In the snaps Zoe looks every inch the proud aunty as she cuddles her new niece.

Zoe Hague shared pictures of baby Bambi
Zoe Hague shared pictures of baby Bambi. Picture: Zoe Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae is now a mum to a baby girl
Molly-Mae is now a mum to a baby girl. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

She also shared a heart-melting photo of her fiancé napping next to the little one and a picture of him holding her.

In the unseen uploads Zoe also included a picture of new mum Molly staring down at her new daughter, pulling her tiny hat down to keep her warm.

On Tuesday Molly-Mae confirmed her baby’s name is Bambi and quickly turned off Instagram comments after mixed reactions to the name.

According to Name Berry, Bambi is of Italian origin meaning 'baby girl'. It's of course the name of the iconic 1942 Disney animation too.

Zoe hague's fiancé napped alongside Bambi in one cute picture
Zoe hague's fiancé napped alongside Bambi in one cute picture. Picture: Zoe Hague/Instagram

Throughout her pregnancy journey Molly-Mae promised fans her baby girl's name was something 'no one else has' and explained she'd had it picked out since she was a child.

Other guesses fans made included 'Halo', after the 23-year-old included the angel emoji on almost every pregnancy photo she posted on Instagram.

