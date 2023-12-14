MAFS UK Star Georges Hits Back After Co-Star Jordan Calls His Relationship 'Fake'

Georges hit back at claims his relationship with Peggy is 'fake'. Picture: E4/Georges Bert/Instagram

By Capital FM

Georges Bert has hit back at his ‘rodent’ co-stars after they called his relationship with Peggy Lawrence “fake.”

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK couple Georges Bert and Peggy Lawrence appear to be in a feud with co-stars Jordan Gayle and Erica Roberts after the latter called their relationship fake.

Georges called the couple ‘rodents’ after Jordan criticised their relationship and said he didn’t believe them as a couple. He also claimed in his interview with the tabloids that Peggy and Georges have ‘an arrangement’ to see each other once a week.

Georges was asked by a fan in an Instagram Q&A: “Is your relationship with Peggy as fake as Jordan claims?” And he took the opportunity to hit back.

Peggy and Georges got married after never having met on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

“I won't say much but what I will say to you is if you believe a couple that only ever argued at the dinner table so that they got screen time, then you need hypnotising,” he fumed.

“Please do not listen to the rodents, and please just let actions speak louder than words,” Georges added.

Jordan had told the tabloids: “I just don't believe Peggy and Georges as a couple. I didn't believe in them at the time, and I know I said earlier about the editing not always being what it seems but, in Peggy and Georges’ case, it did seem accurate.

"Most people watching didn't really understand them. I don't understand how, as a couple, they always had a million problems, a million different problems, new problems every week, yet they were still happy enough to stay with each other.

MAFS UK's Georges Bert blasts relationship critics as 'rodents'

"Surely, if you have that many problems as a couple, you wouldn't be happy? But the reason why I feel like they could get through it, and be happy, is because they didn't really care, so it's not really a problem."

Jordan continued: "I thought it was manufactured drama to get more airtime, and they probably had the most air time out of everyone. But I just feel like if you really care about someone, and you're really into them, any small problem eats away at you. I just don't believe in it whatsoever.

MAFS UK: Erica and husband Jordan called Peggy and Georges 'fake'. Picture: E4

"We’ll see soon with couples; will they still be together in like a year's time? I'll be absolutely shocked if they are - unless they’re getting success together as a couple."

Erica chimed in: "They only see each other once a week. They have an agreement that they see each other once a week."

Jordan accused of kissing another woman on MAFS UK

Back over on his Q&A on Wednesday Georges said he and Peggy were ‘wonderful’ and in response to a fan’s question asking if Peggy’s parents ‘still hate him’ he replied: “They never hated me.”

Peggy and Georges confirmed they were still together after deciding to commit to each other at the vow renewals at the end of the series; they’ve even set up a joint Instagram account ‘teamgeggy’ to document their relationship milestones.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.