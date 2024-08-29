Madison Beer Asks Fans To Stop Asking Her For Photos Outside Her Hotels
29 August 2024, 12:10
"I'm entitled to some private time same as anybody else..."
Madison Beer has published a statement asking fans to stop asking her for photos outside hotels she stays at while on tour.
Just recently, multiple artists have spoken out against "entitled" fans. Chappell Roan posted a viral video in which she said: "It’s weird how people think that you know a person just because you see them online and you listen to the art they make. I’m allowed to say no to creepy behaviour." Paramore's Hayley Williams then praised Chappell's "necessary" words.
Now, Madison has joined the conversation with a request for her fans to be more mindful of her privacy and safety.
Madison Beer opens up about her friendship with Sabrina Carpenter
Madison is currently on the Asian and Australian leg of her Spinnin Tour where she's had multiple cute interactions with fans. However, she's now revealed that some fans have crossed the line and explained why she isn't comfortable taking photos with people outside her hotels.
Taking to Instagram stories (Aug 28), Madison wrote: "i've seen some people confused as to why i say no to photos etc at my hotels im staying at. while on tour my hotels are essentially my temporary home and i'm entitled to some private time same as anybody else... [sic]"
She added: "i will also usually say no to pics outside my hotel bc it then reveals the location to a lot of other people and unfortunately can put me in danger. hope you understand n can respect that! love u."
It should go without saying that artists are entitled to privacy and safety just like us. Please respect their boundaries.
