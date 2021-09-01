Love Island’s Teddy Soares Surprises Faye Winter With Adorable 1am Reunion

Love Island's Teddy and Faye had an adorable reunion after quarantining. Picture: @teddy_soares/Instagram

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Faye Winter and Teddy Soares have been reunited in the most adorable way.

Love Island stars Faye Winter and Teddy Soares just had the sweetest reunion!

The couple, who came in third place, jetted back to the UK together and were forced to isolate separately for five days due to travel restrictions, which was the longest they had been apart since they met in the villa.

Lucinda Strafford Addresses Lip Filler Rumours As She Reveals Past Cosmetic Procedures

But within the first hour of isolation ending, Teddy thought up the most heartwarming gesture as he surprised his girlfriend with an unexpected reunion at 1 am.

While on a FaceTime call with Faye, Teddy can be seen walking in the dark as they’re chatting, before surprisingly arriving at her home in Devon.

Teddy Soares surprised Faye Winter with a 1 am reunion. Picture: @teddy_soares/Instagram

Love Island's Teddy and Faye had a sweet reunion after quarantine. Picture: @teddy_soares/Instagram

The Islander appears to tell Faye to go to the door whilst on the call as she covers her mouth in shock when realising Teddy’s sweet gesture.

She is then seen opening the front door and wrapping her arms around her boyfriend before the footage ends.

Uploading the snap to his Instagram Stories, Teddy wrote: “5 days too long! Finally reunited with my Winter,” alongside a snowflake emoji.

Faye then reposted the footage to her own Instagram Stories, penning: “AS IF!”, and, “wow,” alongside crying emojis.

Teddy Soares and Faye Winter came in third place on Love Island. Picture: @teddy_soares/Instagram

I love the way teddy surprised Faye last night 😭🥺 #loveisland — b (@bushraahmed_x) August 31, 2021

Teddy ringing Faye's doorbell at midnight when their isolation ended to surprise her 😭 too cute! #loveisland — Karrie Lee 💚 (@karriecakes) August 31, 2021

Fans of the show took to Twitter immediately to comment on how adorable their reunion was, with one writing: “Yes I am crying @ teddy and Faye at 1am, what about it xxx [sic].”

“I love the way teddy surprised Faye last night #LoveIsland,” shared another.

“Teddy ringing Faye's doorbell at midnight when their isolation ended to surprise her, too cute! #LoveIsland,” tweeted a third.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital