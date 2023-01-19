Pregnant Love Island Star Shaughna Phillips Pictured With Boyfriend For The First Time

19 January 2023, 11:50

Shaughna Phillips has been pictured with her boyfriend Billy for the first time
Shaughna Phillips has been pictured with her boyfriend Billy for the first time. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Shaughna Phillips has been pictured with her boyfriend Billy for the first time ahead of welcoming their baby.

Love Island 2020 star Shaughna Phillips and her boyfriend Billy have been pictured together for the first time.

The winter Love Islander announced back in October that she’s expecting her first baby and has kept her boyfriend out of the limelight, sharing a rare glimpse of him back in December, but never revealing his identity.

Love Island’s Haris Namani Responds To Claims He ‘Left Girlfriend Courtney Hodgson For The Show'

Who is Love Island's Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown? Age, Job & Instagram Revealed

In pictures obtained by this tabloid, the parents-to-be can be seen touching down at London's Heathrow Airport after enjoying a pre-baby trip to Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old previously explained that she keeps her boyfriend’s identity out of the limelight as it’s his choice to do so.

Shaughna Phillips is pregnant with her first baby
Shaughna Phillips is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Alamy

She recently told fans during a Q&A: “It’s my boyfriend’s personal choice to not be posted on my social media so I respect it. Whether he changes his mind in the future I don’t know.

"But for now he would rather not and that’s okay with me. He doesn’t have any social media at all! I guess I make up for the both of us."

Billy is believed to be a property developer and businessman.

Shaughna and her boyfriend Billy enjoyed a trip to LA
Shaughna and her boyfriend Billy enjoyed a trip to LA. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram
Shaughna Phillips previously shared a glimpse of her partner Billy
Shaughna Phillips previously shared a glimpse of her partner Billy. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram

The pregnant star is due in March time and has been keeping fans updated with her pregnancy journey in recent months.

She even revealed that if they welcome a baby boy, he will be named after her beau, Billy.

However, she said she’s keeping their baby girl's name close to their chest for now, revealing she and her partner have picked out a name they ‘both love’ if they do end up welcoming a daughter.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Exclusive
Sophie Stonehouse shared her advice for future Too Hot To Handle contestants

Too Hot To Handle’s Sophie Stonehouse Shares Advice For New Contestants As Series 5 Is Confirmed

Met Gala 2023

The Met Gala 2023: When Is It, Who Is Co-Chairing & What's The Theme This Year?

Love Island's Paige posted an emotional TikTok

Love Island Fans Divided Over Paige Thorne's Teary Haircut Video

Love Island

Love Island's Haris denied claims he dated Courtney Hodgson

Love Island’s Haris Namani Responds To Claims He ‘Left Girlfriend Courtney Hodgson For The Show'

Everything you need to know about Zara

Who is Love Island's Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown? Age, Job & Instagram Revealed

Love Island

Everything we know about the winter Love Island 2023 line-up so far

Love Island 2023: Meet The Contestants On The Series 9 Line-Up

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star