By Capital FM

Shaughna Phillips has been pictured with her boyfriend Billy for the first time ahead of welcoming their baby.

Love Island 2020 star Shaughna Phillips and her boyfriend Billy have been pictured together for the first time.

The winter Love Islander announced back in October that she’s expecting her first baby and has kept her boyfriend out of the limelight, sharing a rare glimpse of him back in December, but never revealing his identity.

In pictures obtained by this tabloid, the parents-to-be can be seen touching down at London's Heathrow Airport after enjoying a pre-baby trip to Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old previously explained that she keeps her boyfriend’s identity out of the limelight as it’s his choice to do so.

Shaughna Phillips is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Alamy

She recently told fans during a Q&A: “It’s my boyfriend’s personal choice to not be posted on my social media so I respect it. Whether he changes his mind in the future I don’t know.

"But for now he would rather not and that’s okay with me. He doesn’t have any social media at all! I guess I make up for the both of us."

Billy is believed to be a property developer and businessman.

Shaughna and her boyfriend Billy enjoyed a trip to LA. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram

Shaughna Phillips previously shared a glimpse of her partner Billy. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram

The pregnant star is due in March time and has been keeping fans updated with her pregnancy journey in recent months.

She even revealed that if they welcome a baby boy, he will be named after her beau, Billy.

However, she said she’s keeping their baby girl's name close to their chest for now, revealing she and her partner have picked out a name they ‘both love’ if they do end up welcoming a daughter.

