Love Island's Shaughna Phillips Is Pregnant With Her First Baby & Shares Details In Sweet Video

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips is pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend!

The 28-year-old shared the exciting announcement on Instagram on Wednesday night with a montage video that featured footage of an ultrasound scan and clips of a positive pregnancy test.

Shaughna, who appeared on the winter series of the show back in 2020, wrote in the caption: “Our greatest chapter yet…” going on to confirm she’s expecting her baby in March 2023.

Shaughna Phillips revealed she's pregnant with her first child. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram

Shaughna Phillips from Love Island has been dating a mystery man for months. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram

Demi Jones shared the moment she found out BFF Shaughna Phillips was pregnant. Picture: Demi Jones/Instagram

The former Islander has previously said that she likes to keep her dating life out of the limelight, and she’s understood to have been in a relationship with a mystery partner for months.

Speaking in So This Is Adulting podcast earlier this year, Shaughna revealed she had been dating someone new, admitting her boyfriend was on the same page about keeping their romance out of the public eye.

She said: “I used to say [to my dates], ‘I’d like to keep my relationship private, if that’s ok with you?’ And if they said, ‘oh no, why would you keep me private?’ I’m like, red flag."

Shaughna Phillips' baby is due in March 2023. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram

Shaughna Phillips appeared on winter Love Island in 2020. Picture: ITV2

“But this guy was like, ‘I don’t ever want to be in the public eye anyway,’ and I was like, I like that answer," added Shaughna, "ever since then, we’ve been going from strength to strength, and I like that because anyone who opts in for everyone to know their every move, like myself, is weird.”

Many fellow Islanders and reality stars have congratulated Shaughna in the comments, as well as BFF Demi Jones, who shared a video on her page of the moment she found out Shaughna was pregnant.

She sweetly wrote in the caption: “My little Love Island mumma to @shaughnaphillips I’m beyond proud of you! You are such a special person and I’m so grateful life put us together. you are going to be the best mumma!! I can’t wait to meet him or her and be your little Aunty DemDems.”

