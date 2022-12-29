Pregnant Love Island Star Shaughna Phillips Breaks Silence On Mystery Boyfriend Ahead Of Welcoming Baby

29 December 2022, 10:28

Shaughna Phillips opened up about her mystery boyfriend ahead of giving birth
Shaughna Phillips opened up about her mystery boyfriend ahead of giving birth. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Shaughna Phillips has explained why she keeps her boyfriend and their relationship out of the public eye.

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips has explained why her boyfriend is kept out of the limelight ahead of them welcoming their first baby together.

The pregnant reality star, 28, has so far kept the identity of her beau private since announcing her pregnancy in October and has now opened up about why.

The Love Island Cast Singing A Christmas Song Is All Of Us At Karaoke

Molly-Mae Hague’s Due Date, Baby’s Gender & All The Details

During a fan Q&A on her Instagram Stories, one of her followers asked: “Why are you so closed off / secret when it comes to your boyfriend and love life? You don’t share much."

Shaughna responded: “It’s my boyfriend’s personal choice to not be posted on my social media so I respect it. Whether he changes his mind in the future I don’t know.”

Shaughna Phillips got candid about her why she keeps her boyfriend out of the limelight
Shaughna Phillips got candid about her why she keeps her boyfriend out of the limelight. Picture: Alamy
Shaughna Phillips opened up about her mystery boyfriend
Shaughna Phillips opened up about her mystery boyfriend. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram

"But for now he would rather not and that’s okay with me,” added Shaughna, “He doesn’t have any social media at all! I guess I make up for the both of us."

Another person then asked if she plans on sharing her child on social media once she gives birth, to which the former islander responded: “Truthfully, I don't really know the answer. As it stands, I plan on sharing pictures of my baby, but that could change once the baby is here.

“I’m not gonna put any pressure on myself to feel like I have to share or have to keep them private.”

Shaughna Phillips responded to fans during a Q&A about her pregnancy
Shaughna Phillips responded to fans during a Q&A about her pregnancy. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram
Shaughna Phillips explained she has baby names picked out already
Shaughna Phillips explained she has baby names picked out already. Picture: Shaughna Phillips/Instagram

Elsewhere in the Q&A, Shaughna revealed that if she welcomes a boy, he will be named after her boyfriend, Billy.

Meanwhile, she’s decided to keep their baby girl's name private for now, revealing she and her partner have picked out a name they ‘both love’ if they welcome a daughter.

The winter Love Island contestant is due in March next year and has been sharing updates about her pregnancy with fans in recent months, from food cravings to baby bump snaps.

