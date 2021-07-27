Love Island Medhy Malanda’s Impressive Net Worth From American Football Career

27 July 2021, 10:52

Medhy Malanda has earned an impressive net worth ahead of Love Island
Medhy Malanda has earned an impressive net worth ahead of Love Island. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Casa Amor contestant Medhy Malanda’s net worth revealed as the American Football player has been turning heads on Love Island.

Love Island’s Casa Amor season has approached us and bombshell Medhy Malanda is one of the six boys who joined the main villa, ready to turn some heads.

Although only 24 years old, Medhy already juggles an impressive career of playing American Football as well as modelling.

The Islander, who revealed has his eyes set on Kaz Kamwi and Millie Court, has already made a fortune over the years thanks to his successful sports career and modelling jobs.

Where Is Casa Amor? Filming Locations For Love Island 2021 Revealed

But which sports team does Medhy play for and what’s his net worth?

Love Island's Medhy Malanda has an impressive net worth
Love Island's Medhy Malanda has an impressive net worth. Picture: ITV2

The bombshell from Luton plays for London Blitz American Football Club - a very notable team for the US sport in the UK and one of the most successful in the country.

He’s even been tagged in a number of NFL posts on social media, which suggests he’s previously played in the National Football League before.

Although there’s no official word of how much the Islander specifically earns, according to reports, Medhy is said to earn an estimated £25,000 - £36,000 per year, based on the average salary for an amateur football player.

No doubt his modelling jobs have attributed to more earnings for the bombshell, too, as the average salary for a model is around £45,000 per year.

Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca
Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca. Picture: Global
Medhy Malanda has a successful career as an American Football player
Medhy Malanda has a successful career as an American Football player. Picture: @medhymalanda/Instagram

Medhy and the other Casa Amor contestants have a few days to see what connections they can build with the Islanders, for a chance to re-couple with them.

Will heads officially be turned? We’ll have to wait and see!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Camila Cabello trolling Shawn Mendes has gone viral

Camila Cabello Trolls Shawn Mendes’ TikTok After Hilarious Editing Blunder

Stormzy was left stunned by a wax work figure of himself

Stormzy’s New Madame Tussauds' Wax Work Is So Realistic Even His Nephew Thinks It’s Him

Apparently we can expect an 'Easy A' sequel after all this time

Easy A Is Finally Getting A Sequel And We’re Not Okay

The filming location for this year's Casa Amor on Love Island

Where Is Casa Amor? Filming Locations For Love Island 2021 Revealed

One Direction fans were sent into meltdown over the iconic Harry Styles moment

This Harry Styles Fan Just Made History At A One Direction Club Night

Harry Styles with his band during NPR's Tiny Desk concert

Who Are Harry Styles' Backing Band? From Songwriting Bassist To Kickass Drummer

Harry Styles

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2