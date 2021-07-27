Love Island Medhy Malanda’s Impressive Net Worth From American Football Career

Medhy Malanda has earned an impressive net worth ahead of Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Casa Amor contestant Medhy Malanda’s net worth revealed as the American Football player has been turning heads on Love Island.

Love Island’s Casa Amor season has approached us and bombshell Medhy Malanda is one of the six boys who joined the main villa, ready to turn some heads.

Although only 24 years old, Medhy already juggles an impressive career of playing American Football as well as modelling.

The Islander, who revealed has his eyes set on Kaz Kamwi and Millie Court, has already made a fortune over the years thanks to his successful sports career and modelling jobs.

But which sports team does Medhy play for and what’s his net worth?

Love Island's Medhy Malanda has an impressive net worth. Picture: ITV2

The bombshell from Luton plays for London Blitz American Football Club - a very notable team for the US sport in the UK and one of the most successful in the country.

He’s even been tagged in a number of NFL posts on social media, which suggests he’s previously played in the National Football League before.

Although there’s no official word of how much the Islander specifically earns, according to reports, Medhy is said to earn an estimated £25,000 - £36,000 per year, based on the average salary for an amateur football player.

No doubt his modelling jobs have attributed to more earnings for the bombshell, too, as the average salary for a model is around £45,000 per year.

Medhy Malanda has a successful career as an American Football player. Picture: @medhymalanda/Instagram

Medhy and the other Casa Amor contestants have a few days to see what connections they can build with the Islanders, for a chance to re-couple with them.

Will heads officially be turned? We’ll have to wait and see!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

