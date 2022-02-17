Love Island’s Lillie Haynes Undergoes Nose Job And Gives Update On Surgery

17 February 2022, 11:45

Love Island star Lillie Haynes has opened up about getting a nose job
Love Island star Lillie Haynes has opened up about getting a nose job. Picture: Getty/@lillie.haynes/Instagram
Love Island star Lillie Haynes told fans she had a nose job following her ‘personal insecurity’.

Lillie Haynes from Love Island has shared with fans that she’s had a nose job.

The former Islander, who appeared on the 2021 series as a Casa Amor bombshell, branded her nose her ‘biggest insecurity’ ahead of her surgery.

The 23-year-old has now shared updates about her rhinoplasty surgery on Instagram, revealing she’s now recovering from having the procedure done.

Lillie Haynes from Love Island has undergone rhinoplasty surgery
Lillie Haynes from Love Island has undergone rhinoplasty surgery. Picture: @lillie.haynes/Instagram
Lillie Haynes before undergoing her nose job surgery
Lillie Haynes before undergoing her nose job surgery. Picture: @lillie.haynes/Instagram

Sharing a photo of her clutching her teddy before the surgery, Lillie said: “Thank you for all the lovely messages.”

The reality TV star, who was in a love triangle with Liam Reardon and Millie Court on Love Island, went on to share a snap of her watching TV following the procedure, writing: “I'm now out of surgery! Everything went well and I'm all good.

“I will try to get back to as many messages as I can, big love x.”

Lillie Haynes is recovering after undergoing a nose job
Lillie Haynes is recovering after undergoing a nose job. Picture: @lillie.haynes/Instagram
Lillie Haynes appeared on Love Island 2021
Lillie Haynes appeared on Love Island 2021. Picture: @lillie.haynes/Instagram

Opening up about what led her to her decision for undergoing her nose job, Lillie said: “This is hands down my biggest insecurity and has been for so LONG. 

"When I had my first phone call with my mam after Love Island one of my first questions was 'what's the comments on my nose'... 

"Living like this isn't healthy for me and although it doesn't fully stop me going out and living life, I do think once I'm happy with myself on the outer shell the real true happy Lillie can finally live freely."

In photos obtained by this tabloid, Lillie can be seen out and about for the first time since leaving the hospital amid her surgery.

