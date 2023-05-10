Love Island's Will Young Might Not Join Jessie Wynter In Australia After All

Love Island's Will Young may not be heading to Australia with Jessie Wynter. Picture: Jessie Wynter/Instagram

By Capital FM

Jessie Wynter from Love Island has revealed there’s been a big change to Will Young’s plans to go to Australia with her.

Love Island’s Jessie Wynter and Will Young have been enjoying their time together in the UK since making it to the final five couples in series 9 earlier this year, but now their next chapter appears to look a little rocky.

The couple had plans to head to Jessie’s native Australia together when her visa expires later this month, but it seems that a spanner has been thrown in the works.

The Aussie islander revealed that she and Will may be preparing to have a long-distance relationship for a little while after hinting there may be issues for the farmer to join her back home.

She told fans in an Instagram Q&A: “I will be heading back to Australia soon however we aren't 100 per cent sure if Will is going to be able to come with me yet."

Will Young and Jessie Wynter have been staying on Will's family farm since leaving Love Island. Picture: Jessie Wynter/Instagram

This comes after Jessie previously revealed that her boyfriend could be going with her when she heads back home, after having been in the UK since January ahead of joining the winter series of Love Island.

She even said that she could see herself moving to the UK full-time after having spent months living on the farm with Will and his family.

Jessie previously said on Instagram: “I am looking to go back to Australia at the end of May because I think that's when my visa is until. Will might be coming with me, which is really exciting, and then we're going to look at what other types of visas I can have when I get back over here."

Will Young and Jessie Wynter made their relationship official on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Love Island's Jessie has to head back to Australia later this month. Picture: Jessie Wynter/Instagram

"I do see myself long-term in the UK," she added, "if Will doesn't enjoy Australia too much."

Will and Jessie have been going from strength to strength since leaving the villa and have become inseparable.

They are also only one of four couples from series 9 who are still going strong.

