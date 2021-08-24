Jake Begs For Liberty Back In Awkward Live Interview

24 August 2021, 13:29

Jake Cornish tries to get Liberty Poole back live on-air in their first interview since they walked out on a chance to win Love Island.

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish had a rocky last couple of weeks in the Love Island villa and now fans can't stop talking about their latest interview – spoiler alert, it's awkward!

Love Island Fans Spot Winner Theory That Predicted Millie And Liam As Winners

The pair made their first appearance after their shock exit on Friday's episode of the hit dating show, despite remaining friends, there definitely seems to be tension between the two.

Here's what was said and how fans reacted...

Fans can't stop talking about Jake and Liberty's awkward interview moment
Fans can't stop talking about Jake and Liberty's awkward interview moment. Picture: ITV/This Morning
Jake and Liberty have an uncomfortable energy on live TV
Jake and Liberty have an uncomfortable energy on live TV. Picture: ITV

On Monday, the former boyfriend and girlfriend appeared live on This Morning, presented by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langford.

The interview was via video-link with the pair still isolating in Majorca, fans were quick to spot the tense body language.

Some even went as far as to liken the painful-to-watch clip to a 'hostage video'.

Liberty and Jake had their first interview since choosing to leave the villa
Liberty and Jake had their first interview since choosing to leave the villa. Picture: ITV

As if being interviewed live with your ex-partner wasn't bad enough, Eamonn threw fuel on the fire by asking the Islanders to "have a kiss and a cuddle".

Liberty swiftly shot the suggestion down which led to an uncomfortable silence as the presenter pressed on.

When quizzed on a potential reconciliation of the relationship, the Birmingham beauty put it straight: "I definitely made the right decision.

"I do still love him, that's not just going to switch off like that. I just think I've made the right decision."

Jake seemed hopeful for a reunion as he professed: "It would be a lot easier on the outside but we've just got our phones back."

However, the former waitress seemed confident that the door had closed on their time.

