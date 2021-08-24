Love Island Viewers Reckon This Is How The Final Should Have Looked

24 August 2021

Love Island fans were hoping for a different final outcome
Love Island fans were hoping for a different final outcome. Picture: ITV2
The Love Island final should have had a very different outcome, according to some viewers.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon won Love Island 2021, with Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran in second place, Faye Winter and Teddy Soares in third place and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank in fourth.

The public voted for their winners, but when host Laura Whitmore announced the results, a number of viewers took to Twitter to share how they thought the final should have looked.

Love Island’s Liberty Poole On Track To Become 'Multi-Millionaire' After Influx Of Lucrative Offers

2018 islander Amber Gill put out her own Twitter poll to ask her followers who they were voting for, and one fan retweeted the results to declare ‘this should have been the final result.’

Millie Court and Liam Reardon won Love Island 2021
Millie Court and Liam Reardon won Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV2
Love Island fans wanted Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran to take the crown
Love Island fans wanted Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran to take the crown. Picture: ITV2

Amber's poll predicted the final would look like this:

  • Chloe and Toby in first place
  • Kaz and Tyler second
  • Liam and Millie third
  • Faye and Teddy fourth

A number of viewers agreed that Chloe and Toby should have scooped the £50k prize, after their relationship blossomed on-screen.

Toby flitted between four girls on the show before finally admitting Chloe had his heart, a move fans branded “growth” considering he’d never had a real relationship before.

Toby Aromolaran asked Chloe Burrows to be his girlfriend during the final speeches
Toby Aromolaran asked Chloe Burrows to be his girlfriend during the final speeches. Picture: ITV2

“idc what the results say these are the real 1st and 2nd place [sic],” one person tweeted, alongside a picture of Toby and Chloe and Kaz and Tyler.

“Choosing not to accept tonight's result - Chloby were my winners,” tweeted another.

