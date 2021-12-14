Love Island’s Demi Jones Announces She’s Cancer Free Seven Months After Diagnosis

14 December 2021

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Demi Jones from Love Island is now cancer-free after she underwent surgery following her diagnosis in May.

Love Island star Demi Jones has shared the brilliant news that she is now cancer-free.

The 22-year-old, who appeared on the winter series of the dating show in 2020, was devastatingly diagnosed with thyroid cancer back in May.

She attended several doctors visits amid discovering a lump on her throat and was told she needed an operation to remove the lump.

Demi underwent surgery to remove the ‘golf ball-sized’ lump in May, and seven months later has announced to fans that there’s ‘not a single cancer cell left’ in her body.

Love Island's Demi Jones is now cancer-free
Love Island's Demi Jones is now cancer-free. Picture: @demijones1/Instagram
Demi Jones told fans there's 'not a single cancer cell' left in her body
Demi Jones told fans there's 'not a single cancer cell' left in her body. Picture: @demijones1/Instagram

Demi shared a photo of herself beaming as she stood outside the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Plymouth and wrote in the caption: “I’M CANCER FREE!!!! I did it!

“I got my full body scan results back and there’s not a single cancer cell left in my body.

“It’s been such a difficult year mentally and physically for me with my surgeries and treatment but I’m beyond grateful for everyone’s kindness and support over this past year.”

The reality TV star went on to add: “I will continue to be an advocate for cancer awareness and all my love and strength goes out to those who continue to fight this awful disease, here’s to a healthy and happy 2022.”

Demi Jones was diagnosed with thyroid cancer back in May
Demi Jones was diagnosed with thyroid cancer back in May. Picture: @demijones1/Instagram

An array of fellow Love Islanders congratulated Demi in the comments of the post, with 2020 winner Paige Turley writing: “The best news ever, such a strong girl,” alongside heart emojis, while Liberty Poole also dubbed it ‘the best news’.

One of Demi’s pals from the villa, Jess Gale wrote: “The best news, love you so much,” while her twin sister Eve added: “Love you so much.”

Demi first noticed a lump in her neck in January 2019 but continued to enter the villa a year later.

She has since gone on to advise fans to check for lumps and to push to get them checked again.

