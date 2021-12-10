Love Island's Kaz & Tyler Have 'Split' 3 Months After Finale

10 December 2021, 11:19

Have Love Island's Kaz and Tyler broken up?
Have Love Island's Kaz and Tyler broken up? Picture: ITV/Tyler Cruickshank/Instagram
Kaz and Tyler have reportedly split after finding love on the ITV dating show over the summer.

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank have reportedly called it quits just three months after Love Island's series finale.

The pair, both 26, fell in love on the 2021 instalment of the hit dating show, making it to the final where they finished in fourth place.

The Essex fashion blogger and former estate agent soared through their trials and tribulations in the villa, with the pair going strong following the show's September wrap date.

Kaz and Tyler were going strong since the finale
Kaz and Tyler were going strong since the finale. Picture: Tyler Cruickshank/Instagram
Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank met on the seventh season of Love Island
Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank met on the seventh season of Love Island. Picture: Kaz Kamwi/Instagram

Despite having made recent public appearances, such as ITV's Palooza! in November, it's alleged that ex-Islander's are have broken up.

An insider to the couple spoke to the MailOnline: "Kaz and Tyler have decided to go their separate ways after giving everything to make their relationship work."

The break-up is reportedly an amicable one, with the publication's source revealing that "the romance ended on good terms".

"They’re still friends, who will support each other in the industry."

Kaz and Tyler have been subject to split rumours
Kaz and Tyler have been subject to split rumours . Picture: ITV

Kaz and Tyler have been noticeably absent from one another's Instagram grids, adding fuel to the fire of the split claims.

The last snap of the Love Island hunk to make its way onto the fashionista's profile was November 25, as Kaz shared a post of them snuggling in a hotel.

Both parties are yet to comment on the rumours of their separation.

