The Love Island 2021 Songs Fans Can’t Get Enough Of: From Dua Lipa To Ed Sheeran

Love Island 2021 has had some bops on the soundtrack. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island 2021’s soundtrack has seen some absolute belters played throughout each episode.

Love Island played ‘Mr Brightside’ during one episode, a slowed-down version of the classic by The Killers taken down a tempo by Charlotte Campbell.

And the song, which was the backdrop to the likes of Liberty Poole, Faye Winter and Hugo Hammond’s starry night, only had us thinking of how many bangers series seven has already had.

Love Island 2021 Contestants – Meet The Cast Including All The Bombshells

The Love Island 2021 playlist includes some huge artists. Picture: ITV2

‘Heartbreak Anthem’ by Little Mix is another one to feature, as well as ‘Bad Habits’ by Ed Sheeran and ‘Hallucinate’ by Dua Lipa, proving bops make an ideal summer romance soundtrack as well as emotional ballads.

But there have also been a few re-vamped classics and tunes most of us probably haven’t heard for years.

Here are just a few of the songs that have appeared on Love Island that fans can’t stop talking about…

Win £6,000 for summer. Picture: Global

‘Fly Away’, Tones and I

‘Remember’, Becky Hill and David Guetta

‘Hallucinate’, Dua Lipa

‘You Broke Me First’, Tate McRae

‘Mr Brightside’, Charlotte Campbell

‘Heartbreak Anthem’, Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix

‘Bad Habits’, Ed Sheeran

'Confetti’, Little Mix feat. Saweetie

‘Fake Friends’ feat. Alex Hosking

‘Lose Somebody’, Kygo, One Republic

‘Something Stupid’, Jonas Blue and Awa

‘Secrets’, Regard and Raye

‘Starstruck’, Years & Years

‘When You’re Out’, Bille Ted, Mae Muller

‘Coming in Hot’, Andy Mineo, Lecrae

‘Heat Waves’, Glass Animals

‘Enough For You’, Olivia Rodrigo

‘Effortlessly’, Madison Beer

‘Holiday’, KSI

‘Conversations in the Dark’, John Legend

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital