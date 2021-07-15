On Air Now
15 July 2021, 12:35
Love Island 2021’s soundtrack has seen some absolute belters played throughout each episode.
Love Island played ‘Mr Brightside’ during one episode, a slowed-down version of the classic by The Killers taken down a tempo by Charlotte Campbell.
And the song, which was the backdrop to the likes of Liberty Poole, Faye Winter and Hugo Hammond’s starry night, only had us thinking of how many bangers series seven has already had.
‘Heartbreak Anthem’ by Little Mix is another one to feature, as well as ‘Bad Habits’ by Ed Sheeran and ‘Hallucinate’ by Dua Lipa, proving bops make an ideal summer romance soundtrack as well as emotional ballads.
But there have also been a few re-vamped classics and tunes most of us probably haven’t heard for years.
Here are just a few of the songs that have appeared on Love Island that fans can’t stop talking about…
