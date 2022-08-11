Lottie Tomlinson Gives Birth To First Baby With Boyfriend Lewis Burton

11 August 2022, 10:13

Lottie Tomlinson has welcomed a baby boy with boyfriend Lewis Burton
Lottie Tomlinson has welcomed a baby boy with boyfriend Lewis Burton. Picture: @mrlewisburton/Instagram/@lottietomlinson
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Lottie Tomlinson has welcomed her first child with her boyfriend of two years, Lewis Burton.

Lottie Tomlinson has become a mum for the first time after welcoming her first child with boyfriend Lewis Burton!

The younger sister of One Direction star Louis Tomlinson confirmed the news on Instagram on Wednesday night by sharing an adorable black-and-white snap of her baby boy.

New Video Shows How One Direction Were Really Formed On The X Factor

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Lottie shared a glimpse of her baby’s torso and hands alongside the caption: “Dreams do come true,” whilst tagging her beau in the post.

Lewis then shared a stunning picture of Lottie on his Instagram Story, sweetly writing: “Very proud of you, we are both lucky to have you.”

Lottie Tomlinson has welcomed her first child - a baby boy
Lottie Tomlinson has welcomed her first child - a baby boy. Picture: @lottietomlinson/Instagram
Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton are now parents to their son
Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton are now parents to their son. Picture: @mrlewisburton/Instagram
Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton are yet to share the name of their baby boy
Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton are yet to share the name of their baby boy. Picture: @mrlewisburton/Instagram

Lottie’s younger sister Phoebe Tomlinson also congratulated the new mama on her newborn, sharing a gorgeous pregnancy snap of her older sister, writing: “I am so beyond proud of you. He is perfect. Love you both @lottietomlinson @mrlewisburton.”

Lottie, 24, first announced she was pregnant and expecting her first child with Lewis, 30, back in February.

The social media influencer announced the exciting news after sharing photos from a stunning pregnancy shoot with Lewis.

In the snaps, Lottie can be seen cradling her growing baby bump alongside the caption: “Just the 3 of us.”

Lottie Tomlinson first announced her pregnancy in February
Lottie Tomlinson first announced her pregnancy in February. Picture: @lottietomlinson/Instagram
Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton have been dating since summer 2020
Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton have been dating since summer 2020. Picture: @mrlewisburton/Instagram

Lottie is the younger sister of 1D icon Louis who has made a name for herself as a successful Instagram influencer, currently boasting over 4.5 million followers.

She began dating tennis player Lewis, who formerly dated the late Caroline Flack, in summer 2020, when photos of them emerged of them kissing during a trip to Ibiza.

Congrats to Lottie and Lewis on their bundle of joy!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The complete lowdown on Netflix's new dating show Dated and Related

Netflix’s Dated And Related: The Cast, Release Date & Bizarre Plot Explained

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been dating since 2021

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Complete Dating Timeline

Rihanna has kept a low profile since welcoming her baby boy with A$AP Rocky

Why Rihanna Hasn’t Shared A Picture Of Her Baby Boy Just Yet

Ekin-Su has bagged a £1million fashion deal

Ekin-Su Has Signed The Biggest Fashion Deal In Love Island History

Olivia Wilde called being served papers publicly "embarrasing"

Olivia Wilde Responds To Jason Sudeikis 'Embarrassing' Her Amid Legal Battle

Brooklyn Beckham has shut down claims of a feud between mum Victoria and wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham Addresses ‘Feud’ Between Wife Nicola Peltz And Mum Victoria

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star