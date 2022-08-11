Lottie Tomlinson Gives Birth To First Baby With Boyfriend Lewis Burton

On Air Now
11 August 2022, 10:13
Lottie Tomlinson has welcomed her first child with her boyfriend of two years, Lewis Burton.
Lottie Tomlinson has become a mum for the first time after welcoming her first child with boyfriend Lewis Burton!
The younger sister of One Direction star Louis Tomlinson confirmed the news on Instagram on Wednesday night by sharing an adorable black-and-white snap of her baby boy.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Lottie shared a glimpse of her baby’s torso and hands alongside the caption: “Dreams do come true,” whilst tagging her beau in the post.
Lewis then shared a stunning picture of Lottie on his Instagram Story, sweetly writing: “Very proud of you, we are both lucky to have you.”
Lottie’s younger sister Phoebe Tomlinson also congratulated the new mama on her newborn, sharing a gorgeous pregnancy snap of her older sister, writing: “I am so beyond proud of you. He is perfect. Love you both @lottietomlinson @mrlewisburton.”
Lottie, 24, first announced she was pregnant and expecting her first child with Lewis, 30, back in February.
The social media influencer announced the exciting news after sharing photos from a stunning pregnancy shoot with Lewis.
In the snaps, Lottie can be seen cradling her growing baby bump alongside the caption: “Just the 3 of us.”
Lottie is the younger sister of 1D icon Louis who has made a name for herself as a successful Instagram influencer, currently boasting over 4.5 million followers.
She began dating tennis player Lewis, who formerly dated the late Caroline Flack, in summer 2020, when photos of them emerged of them kissing during a trip to Ibiza.
Congrats to Lottie and Lewis on their bundle of joy!